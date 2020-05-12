For far too long now we have been dealing with Democrats and members of the media tossing praise at the communist leadership of China. Sure they have unleashed a global scourge, lied about its initial existence, delayed notifying other nations, and distributed flawed products to healthcare workers battling the outbreak — but they are doing great work!

The fact that people are pointing out this level of support seems to be starting to affect the good Senator from Hawaii, Brian Schatz. He had a stern comment to make regarding this issue — problem is, it was not a smart comment.

Democrats are not going to accidentally defend the Chinese government just because some republican consultants want us to. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 11, 2020

This sounds like he is responding to the Rose Garden presser yesterday where the President was heard taking a firmer position of being critical of China when baited by CBS reporter, but he did not think things through. So, you say you will not support China accidentally, Senator?

“Accidentally” is the key here.they are defending the Chinese government. If it’s not accidental, what’s the conclusion. — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) May 12, 2020

Oh I agree about the "Not an accident" part. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) May 12, 2020

It's never accidental. Democrats are very intentional in their support of tyranny. — TK (@MrsKutas) May 12, 2020

Then stop doing it. 🙄 — B.J. Nash (@bjnno1) May 12, 2020

No one thought Democrats were doing it accidentally. — Kelly (@Kisouttahere) May 12, 2020

Can I ask Senator Schatz what Republican consultants are advising Democrats to defend the Chinese Government? @SenateGOP @HouseGOP @VP @senatemajldr pic.twitter.com/1am9WQoPJ1 — Lynn Gernert (@GernertLynn) May 12, 2020

You most certainly can ask! Just…do not expect to get anything approximating an answer from the man.

The US Government’s job is to protect Americans, regardless of the intentions or actions of other countries. — UniGuide® Ⓥ (@uniguide) May 12, 2020

Well now this is just unfair, telling a politician what it is his job description entails.

There's a fine line between holding the Chinese government responsible and being aggressive to the Chinese. I'm not sure Democrats are smart enough to tell the difference though. — Marauder (@marauder1008) May 11, 2020

Well we are sure — that they are not.