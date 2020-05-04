It has been a surprising week where the media has actually begun to cover the story of Tara Reade’s allegations regarding Joe Biden. With the grudging coverage taking place others in the press are clinging to their devotion to Joe Biden, either refusing to acknowledge Reade or going on the offensive and tearing into her story.

Falling into that second class is New York Magazine, and in its defense of Biden, the magazine has made a startling admission regarding the real challenge of the accusations. It is not that Joe Biden could be seen as a sexual predator — it is that Joe Biden might be seen…at all.

Joe Biden is at his best when he’s neither speaking nor appearing in public. Will his campaign have to abandon its most effective strategy? @zakcheneyrice writes https://t.co/X1uOVNfkbm — New York Magazine (@NYMag) May 1, 2020

So those times that Biden is not speaking, and away from the public eye, he is at his ”at his best”. Actually, we cannot argue about this point. The way he has been behaving and displaying everything from instability, confusion, and drowsiness means that, yes – the less he makes appearances the better.

It is just a bit jarring to see a major media source making this admission.

Joe Biden’s most effective campaign strategy has been to lie low and let people vote for whatever imagined version of Joe Biden congealed inside their heads. On Friday, he went on MSNBC’s Morning Joe to discuss the Tara Reade allegations. It was not a good argument for changing this strategy.

The rest of the piece concerns the allegations and the effects of the campaign, all while circling back to the central premise; the less Biden there is the better it is for Joe Biden.

For someone who’s blatantly in the tank for Biden, that’s a hell of an endorsement(?). — Dunkkit (@dunkkit) May 4, 2020

is he running for the president of hiding? — 🔪👑💀 (@vanman69420) May 2, 2020

So you admit Joey Bids is a puppet. https://t.co/EMXnAVBm0y — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) May 4, 2020

With this dose of candor being served, there are ideas what the campaign can do going forward.

That is absolutely pathetic. He is at his best when they hide him under the stairs?

Thats who they want to represent them? Sad man. — MikeT 🇺🇸 (@MTpointguard) May 4, 2020

Joe Biden is at his best when sealed in tupperwear. — TopSecretK9 Meme Debunker (@topsecretk9) May 4, 2020

LOL… He's at his best when he's hiding in a basement so no one will hear or see him? Thats perfect. What a candidate! #GoJoe — Francesca (@TheFrancescaF) May 3, 2020

sounds like the best plan for him is to lock him in the root cellar. he's sure to win if you don't let him out. but isn't that what we do with hideous monsters? — Strzok should be on Arkancide watch (@HeimdallKnows) May 3, 2020

Wait. So he has to just stay in a closet for the next several months or he’ll lose? — I Won’t Do What You Tell Me (@ragingbullstx) May 4, 2020

Right? I mean, if you've got "Han Solo in Carbonite" availability and public speaking ability as a candidate for President of the United States, that just miiiiiiiiiiiiight be a problem. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 4, 2020

You can certainly see the sweat forming on the brows of both those on the Biden campaign, as well as select members of the media trying to keep Joe in the proper lighting.

Bide time or Biden time? pic.twitter.com/bzMvfuBy3X — Scotty B, Phetasy Doctorate (PhD) (@ScottishDuke) April 7, 2020

He's best when he's not doing things a president does. Got it. — Wilberforce Be With You (@PaineInTheNeck) May 4, 2020

Hard to put this reality in a more succinct fashion. And, as catchy as that phrase can be, they could conceivably end up using it. Honestly, could it be worse than what they have going now?

Honest question: Does anyone even know what Joe Biden's campaign slogan is? — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) May 3, 2020