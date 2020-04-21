We would like to set up a scene for you to imagine–

INTERIOR:

(Staff Locker Room At Hospital, Emergency Ward)

NURSE 1 – ”I am at the end of my rope. I just worked 12 hours with no break, barely any food, I do not know if I have been exposed, and I have no idea when I will see my family again.”

NURSE 2 – ”All of our ventilators are being used and now I hear we may be running low on PPE gear as well”

NURSE 1 – ”I don’t know how much more I can take”

NURSE 2 (looking at phone, stands up excitedly) – ”You won’t BELIEVE this! There’s a boat, out in the river saluting us by driving in circles!!!”

NURSE 1 (wipes away a tear while looking at the phone) – ”I’m going to ask the supervisor if I can stay on and work another double shift, right now!”

Okay yes, a bit melodramatic and far-fetched, we admit. Except…

There was one detail in that brief tableau we presented that was in fact accurate.

FULL STEAM AHEAD: London's Woolwich Ferry performed donuts on the River Thames in support of health care workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/htOkkfBOgJ pic.twitter.com/2PtH5JVzr6 — ABC News (@ABC) April 17, 2020

Okay, look — we here at Twitchy fully understand what the healthcare workers across the globe are going through, and they are true heroes right now. We don’t want to be those people looking sourly on any outreach or show of support. They deserve all the applause, and far more.

But…this??? This kind of baffles us. A boat turning circles in the river. Okay, we suppose…if that delivers the message. But — does it, though?

I don't really see how this supports healthcare workers. — Cosmik Slop (@BrightAnimal) April 17, 2020

I think I'm gonna go do donuts in front of the police station to show my solidarity as well. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 17, 2020

Drunk river captain asked by police what he was doing spinning in circles in the middle of the river. “Uhhh I was doing in support of healthcare workers”. — John Young (@jpysaints) April 18, 2020

🎶Land of empty gestures🎶 — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) April 17, 2020

Things took — to use a phrase here — a real turn.

Boats only do this when they are stressed — Ian Fitch (@ianjfitch) April 17, 2020

Hi – PhD in boats here – can confirm this is an obvious sign of anxiety. — Roberto (@robdauth) April 17, 2020

Some would think that, in lieu of a boat spinning donuts in the water, maybe showing up in the ER with a few dozen donuts for the workers would be a better sign of support

"We did it, Patrick! We saved the NHS!" pic.twitter.com/EuinMoxiaz — 🎃🎃🎃Xin, Bride of the Crocodile🎃🎃🎃 (@xintract) April 17, 2020

I'm a healthcare worker, this is how I will now forever greet my friends who are Navy and they'll have no idea why. — Jay Blackshire (@jayblackshire) April 17, 2020

In support of you I just spun my phone in a circle before making this comment — Emerican Johnson – Generally Striking (@EmericanJohnson) April 18, 2020

Even those taking a stern approach could not stay serious for long.

As a healthcare worker I’d really prefer people not to take unnecessary risks. — Tui Brooke's (@TuiBrookes1) April 17, 2020

Nah we’re gonna drive a boat around in circles and you’re gonna like it. — Surfers Caucus (@surfingleft) April 17, 2020

Lol boaty mcboat face doing donuts would have been more patriotic. — Tui Brooke's (@TuiBrookes1) April 17, 2020

You know the gesture has drifted from its intended moorings when a supposedly solemn gesture leads to a Boaty McBoatface reference.

My disdain for performative empty gestures is at war with my love of seeing any sort of vehicle whipping ass — Crab Boiled in Pepsi Max (@antitractionist) April 17, 2020

Okay, maybe that was harsh.