One of the positive reactions this week to come out of the White House has been the announcement that we will be suspending financial support of the World Health Organization. President Trump has said we will be looking into the WHO and deciding if we will continue will funding down the road.

Many in the general public have seen this as a pragmatic decision, but there has been a pair of groups loudly outspoken in opposition to the decision — Democrats, and the mainstream media…not to be redundant. Those opposed are clearly doing so as knee-jerk rebuttal the president (again, redundant.)

One outspoken voice to the move was from Rep. Gil Cisneros, of California.

This is dangerous. Pulling funding from the World Health Organization (WHO) jeopardizes the health of the United States and countries around the world. During a time, when we should be focused on fighting the #coronavirus together, isolating ourselves only worsens the problem. https://t.co/jc2V7GUr08 — Gil Cisneros (@GilCisnerosCA) April 14, 2020

Uh…anyone want to tell him…? Maybe we can clue in Gil on the current state of our national health.

Yeah, next thing you know there will be a pandemic of something that the WHO would have warned us about… Oh, wait… — To The Hague With You (@TONYSTA54198931) April 15, 2020

They already have. Your argument is invalid. — Lucky (@OkcValk) April 15, 2020

I have some bad news for you… WHO dissembled on behalf of China and the disease got out. Fvck em. — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) April 15, 2020

Our health is ALREADY compromised despite the funded WHO and thanks to China. Thanks for the partisanship in a crisis. I’m sure you’d make a great leader… — Chris Zook (@Yukon_Lager) April 15, 2020

According to Rep. Cisneros, if we fail to fork over cash to WHO our country could see its health become at risk, and our economy suffers as a result. Considering how bad we have it currently, we’d hate to see this scenario Cisneros would consider to be actually bad!

There is a decent way of exposing what a bunch of hacks these people are who are blindly supporting the failed WHO.

Please educate us Gil.

What does the WHO do?

And how are they fighting the virus.

They aren't a hospital or research lab. They are nothing more than a international bureaucracy shuffling money, kinda like 3 card Monty. — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) April 15, 2020

I have yet to see a Twitter endorsed blue checkmark provide a single example of how the WHO helped. They're always super vague, as if they have no idea but just take it on faith. — Adeptus Archer (@ArcherMint) April 15, 2020

Exactly. There are plenty of fawning voices telling us how vital WHO is to our health interests — there are zero showing us what they do.

Yet on the other side, there is ample evidence to show what a failed outfit the Chinese sympathizers at WHO truly are, in recent history.

Nope. WHO is run by a guy WHO lied about 3 cholera epidemics in his own country. They mislead the world about the outbreak in China, gave bad advice on travel restrictions, and on masks. Nations with best outcomes largely ignored WHO advice. — Stu from Roanoke (@Studiuse71) April 15, 2020

If it is so vital that WHO remains funded, there is another option.

If they're gonna carry China's water for them, China can pay them. — Roland le Fartere (@Crapplefratz) April 15, 2020

Boom. Problem solved. They can act as China’s PR firm, and we can then go on and ignore them. Sure, it will be putting us at risk of a widespread global pandemic.

(Looks out window). I wonder how bad things would be if we had not been doling cash to that impotent organization. We probably could have afforded more ventilators…

This is dangerous. Pulling funding from the World Health Organization (WHO) jeopardizes the health of the United States and countries around the world. During a time, when we should be focused on fighting the #coronavirus together, isolating ourselves only worsens the problem. https://t.co/jc2V7GUr08 — Gil Cisneros (@GilCisnerosCA) April 14, 2020