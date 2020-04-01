There has been no shortage of crackpot ideas and theories that have reared up as a result of this country dealing with the effects of this viral pandemic. Look at how many people have analyzed either the results of the outbreak, or the governmental reaction to it, and have formed wildly inaccurate summations of what they are looking at.

There appear to be two rotating and interchangeable themes with the socialist-minded thinkers in this country. Either they declare that the government has failed us and as a result, they call for more government, or they declare that Trump has been the one to fail us, so their solution is to give him more control over things.

In this age of upheaval, it seems that getting it wrong is the driving force in the reactionary set. Note how many people looked at the store shelves of missing products and thought they had a pithy rejoinder to capitalism, suggesting it was a sign of its failure. What they were witnessing was a brief rush, instigated by an induced panic. In the equation of supply-and-demand, you had an exaggerated influence. Once the supply chain catches up things will return to balance.