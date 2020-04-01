Here is a theory: Maybe Jennifer Rubin is saving a small fortune on Botox treatments with all of the rake handles she instead catches to the face.

Ahem. Rubin continued her lengthy series of not reporting on the coronavirus situation and instead focusing her scorn on the president. So brave of her to sacrifice her normal routine — of doing the exact same thing. This time Jenny from the Bulwark crowd found someone else she could highlight taking issue with President Trump. This is not what anyone would call a moving piece of journalism.

Wow, okay. So Rubin is somehow impressed with the impressions of a sports talk show host on matters of national importance.

Now, given the track record of journalistic excellence these sports broadcasters have — which is to say, it’s embarrassing — there is sure to be some nuggets we can cull to see what impresses Rubin so much.

What has Mr. Francesa so disenfranchised?

“We’re watching one thing happen in our city on the 11 o’clock news every night. We’re watching people die, and now we know people who died. And we’re not seeing one or two people die now in our neighborhood. We’re seeing them die by the tens and twenties by the day,” Francesa said.

So no words for the mounting examples of incompetence we have seen from NYC Mayor Bill DeBlasio. No condemnation for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has largely been in lockstep with President Trump, and even praiseworthy of him at times.

Then we get this quote in reference to Mike Lindell, which shows Francesa has zero idea what is going on.

“So don’t give me the MyPillow guy doing a song-and-dance up here on a Monday afternoon when people are dying in Queens,” Francesa added. “Get the stuff made, get the stuff where it needs to go, and get the boots on the ground! Treat this like the crisis it is!”

Er, you are saying you want supplies to be made, while raging about one of the people actually making the supplies for first responders. It makes one wonder where he is getting his information. Possibly from Jennifer Rubin.

And that alone would be enough to explain her enthusiasm for this non-news event.