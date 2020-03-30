Jay Rosen is really on a tear of late. The NYU School of Journalism professor, who is molding the minds of future members of the media, is really displaying a deranged level of distemper. I guess he feels unshackled, with school canceled and not needing to adhere to the tenets of journalistic ethics.

Rosen’s latest imbalanced screed involves targeting Fox News as somehow becoming culpable for the deaths of many due to coronavirus. While this does echo some of the narratives offered up by many over the past few weeks, Rosen is ramping things up, suggesting that an actual court case is a possibility if a suit is brought against Fox News.

"…I've been talking to Fox insiders over the last few days, there's a real concern inside the network that their early downplaying of the coronavirus actually exposes Fox News to potential legal action by viewers who maybe were misled. " —@gabrielsherman https://t.co/KOsSEQvILl — Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) March 29, 2020

So much comedy abounds here. This, for one, shows how this new push for legal action against Fox derives from Media Matters. Secondly, Jay Rosen is taking marching orders from that group. Third, note how the journalism authority is taking third-hand anonymous information as gospel truth. A source from MSNBC cites ”insiders” as supposedly expressing concern over the potential for a lawsuit. Well researched, professor!

Joining in on this idiocy is famed (red, ”Infamous”) Democrat operative lawyer Michael Bromwich, he of recent work for Andrew McCabe, and Christine Blasey Ford.

Fox is right to be concerned. Very concerned. This could be a legal bloodbath. Discovery will undoubtedly show that its personnel were putting out falsely comforting information it knew to be false and misleading in order to sync up with WH messaging. https://t.co/Om9XpwQfLP — Michael R. Bromwich (@mrbromwich) March 29, 2020

I think we can expect to see the needle moved about as well as it did during the Brett Kavanaugh attempted hit job.

What these legal wizards suffer from – apart from the obvious derangement – is too narrow of a focus. Let us just suppose there is some type of legal basis for just such a lawsuit, that we could claim injury by any source that was, say, downplaying the severity of the coronavirus outbreak. Would they not all be named as a defendant in the case?

All media is guilty then. Enemy of the people. pic.twitter.com/sUEZptS107 — KarmaDog (@KarmaDogOh) March 30, 2020

WaPo seemed to be especially lax about things.

And what about the WHO? They could take the stand, as that body has some explaining to do.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

And hey, how about the members of our Democratic leadership? After all, they have been some of the loudest to complain about complacency, so I am sure they would want anyone who gave out poor advice in the face of this outbreak to be held to legal accountability.

Pelosi, touring San Fran’s Chinatown Feb. 24: “We do want to say to people, come to Chinatown, here we are … come join us” pic.twitter.com/0FEOq9t4VM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 29, 2020

How about Chuck Schumer…

Bill DeBlasio…?

Since I’m encouraging New Yorkers to go on with your lives + get out on the town despite Coronavirus, I thought I would offer some suggestions. Here’s the first: thru Thurs 3/5 go see “The Traitor” @FilmLinc. If “The Wire” was a true story + set in Italy, it would be this film. — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) March 3, 2020

Understand the narrative they have attempted to force-feed on us — many of us have heard how President Trump ”did nothing” while downplaying the threat of the virus, and that Fox News supposedly drove this narrative. Yet take a look at the numerous examples given here of those discounting the threat.

Many of those media headlines arrive AFTER Trump imposed a travel ban on China. Throughout the month of February, the administration was making moves to address the issue while Democrats were encouraging people to go out and gather.

This is going to be one massive class-action lawsuit, considering both sides of the media AND both sides of the political divide are seen to be responsible!