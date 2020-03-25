By now we have all become accustomed to television journalists and pundits doing remote broadcasts from their homes during this Wuhan Covid nightmare scenario. Yet despite this contemporary reality, it seems that this is a novel concept in the mind of Chris Cillizza, CNN’s…uh, on-air electronic presence…?? (Seriously, we are not sure how to classify the man anymore.)

Chris sent out a tweet to announce he will be doing what dozens of media personalities have already been doing, and frm this vantage we get a true glimpse into the mind of the man who seems most in love with himself.

Shooting new @youtube vid from the home office! pic.twitter.com/p9WFGSdazB — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) March 25, 2020

So in his tweet about Chris doing Chris’s show from inside Chris’s office at Chris’s home what is that we spy over Chris’s shoulder?

Dope framed picture of yourself sitting in your own office, Chris. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 25, 2020

Uh…yea. I mean seriously, what did we expect to be in his picture frames – family photos, world leaders, major personalities he appeared with on camera? Nope, just the most influential person on Cillizza’s career.

a meeting of two intellectual equals pic.twitter.com/DcBO11rZUS — O Dusty of the Plains! (@DustinGiebel) March 25, 2020

He isn’t fond of himself at all, is he? — JGMASE (@JGMASE1) March 25, 2020

Most people use a mirror… — Rob (@mylifeasrobby) March 25, 2020

Cillizza has a picture of….. Cillizza. Bold choice. — Gerald Leroy (@GeraldLeroy6) March 25, 2020

The Tribiani reference also applies on the mental level, so this is just golden.

You should have this one in a 16×20 frame. pic.twitter.com/QqdU1kUaGF — Deedo M. (@Deedo_70) March 25, 2020

No, see – Chris is convinced of his greatness, so this would never fly.

Please leave the comments on so your followers can talk to you. 👍 — KSLawWolf (@KSLawWolf) March 25, 2020

Never going to happen. Considering how he has gotten ratioed on this tweet he will not open himself up to that level of self-realization.