The media running itself as the PR division of the Chinese government has been a growingly disgusting aspect of our current journalist sector. We may have come across one of the more glaring examples.

Moving past the ”racist” label being attached to a virus, CNBC has gone full press release cheerleader for the country that has currently infected the planet.

China aims to be a stabilizing force as global financial markets gyrate https://t.co/6eANtWIagW — CNBC (@CNBC) March 23, 2020

It seems CNBC feels no one else is noticing they are joining in with the cabal of media outlets who have been promoting the Chinese party line regarding the viral outbreak. Except, many noticed.

By paying reparations to the rest of the world for their mishandling of this virus? — Russell Morrison (@BCrussmo) March 23, 2020

Start a global pandemic.

Lie repeatedly abt it.

Get the US Democrat/media complex to mouth your propaganda.

Win valuable prizes. — Ben Crystal (@LastStopOTR) March 23, 2020

You're on their payroll too? — Pam D (@lifebythecreek) March 23, 2020

Thank the One True God for China's existence… Where would the world be without China? Oh yea… a place with 14,687 more people alive in it… — Jeebus Christos (@travelinjeebus) March 23, 2020

Yea, this calls for the graphic that has summed things up in the press for the past few weeks.

Look, we get it — companies need to stay on the good side of the government leadership or potentially lose out on future business on the mainland. But you can stay on the good side of the government officials without resorting to these pandering gaslight methods here in the states.

When any media outlets go to this level they only come off sounding like pandering Chi-Com teat-weasels.

Does China pay CNBC or something? Is CNBC even American anymore.. — scott grant (@scottgrant2) March 23, 2020

@CNBC is owned by China — Jane Says TM (@JustJaneDo) March 23, 2020

Essentially true, but once they stoop to this level…