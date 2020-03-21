For quite a few weeks now the New York Times writer and frequent CNN guest panelist Wajahat Ali has been attempting to inject himself into the public discourse as a serious voice. Problem is he tries doing so on CNN. Second problem, he thinks playing the role of a condescending crap-weasel, to make other leftists journos giggle, is the path to becoming a serious journalist.

Recall, Ali was on that trainwreck of a segment on Don Lemon’s show with Rick Wilson (free advice – don’t ever follow Wilson’s lead). Now he has attempted to take his snark-fest to Britt Hume. Not to suggest that Hume is not more than capable of rendering this churlish writer, but the humor here is Ali has already surrendered.

To explain, it begins with Hume’s response to a David Frum tweet about the questions President Trump faced at his last briefing.

Legitimate question my a**. It was the kind of bullsh*t gotcha question which hack WH reporters have been asking for decades. But instead of going off on the reporter, Trump should have said the whole briefing in all its particulars was a message to people who are scared. https://t.co/Qg0lYC1fxk — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 20, 2020

Ali decided to leap to Frum’s defense. Only…he managed to land on a rake in the process.

Brit Hume is 76 years old. He's spent his entire career as a journalist. He has decided to throw away all his experience, credibility and wisdom for the Chosen One. Children, don't be hacks like Brit. It's not worth it, especially towards the twilight of your career. https://t.co/s9hZ85sYy7 — Wajahat "Please Stay Home If You Can" Ali (@WajahatAli) March 20, 2020

Now, Ali is clearly addressing other journalists in this tweet, but he refers to them — as what now??

Man whose most notable claim to fame was being the unnamed third wheel in one of the most embarrassing cable news clips in recent memory has thoughts. The only accurate thing here is classifying members of the MSM as children. Even if it was unintentional. https://t.co/ZNbwlYnS2A — Stacey – The ChiComs Lied, People Died (@ScotsFyre) March 21, 2020

One thing you got right in this tweet:

Your addressing journalists as “children”.

One thing we have seen proven in the past weeks is the press corps acting like petulant grade schoolers. https://t.co/QTss6siMW2 — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) March 21, 2020

And that comment on Britt Hume’s age is problematic, as they say. I thought journalists were revered for their career wisdom, not denigrated with ageism when you disagree with their politics.

Or, and stay with me here, his years of experience, and wisdom, have brought him to the correct conclusion. And you are just an idiot. — Karsten Kinstler (@KarstenKinstler) March 21, 2020

Coming from a never was like you this is rich — HogWyld40 (@HogWyld40) March 20, 2020

Maybe all his years of experience inform his choices. You on the other hand when the spin is gone remain an empty shell. — Derek Mc Kenna (@djalck1) March 21, 2020

Yea, this is like someone on a playground trying to heckle the businessmen across the street. Ali would certainly agree.

So you disagree. With what, and why? Be specific instead bloviating. Op Ed writers do have a passing familiarity with facts, no? @brithume's facts don't give a rat's rear end about your feelings. Show with facts, or don't show up. — Sandy Williamson ن (@sandydubya) March 21, 2020

And you and @TheRickWilson epitomize what? — edheb (@edheb) March 20, 2020

We may need more vulgarities for that description.

The best is that Wajahat can be summed up and dismissed with one pithy tweet.

You shouldn’t be giving anyone career advice. — Boomer Rube Demo (@yermomsabot) March 21, 2020

Let us just remember going forward, it is now acceptable to refer to the media as children. Wajahat Ali has confirmed this to be true.