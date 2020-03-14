For days now there has been an outcry in the press about whether or not President Trump has been tested for the Wuhan coronavirus. The media who have been criticizing the alleged lack of attention being paid to medical experts were taking on the role of medical experts in diagnosing the need for Trump to undergo testing.

After they underscored this need to have the president screened the White House took on additional measures. Ahead of a scheduled press briefing all those to be in attendance had to be scanned for their temperatures. Anyone found to have a fever were excluded from the presser.

CNN White House Team: A journalist was denied entry into the press briefing after having a 99.9 fever. He was trying to get access to the briefing and was turned away and is being held by the press office on the White House driveway — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) March 14, 2020

And it appears that someone was caught up in this safety screening. This action undertaken by the White House becomes yet another example in this viral crisis of President Trump being damned if he does or does not do something.

It was said he was damaging his presidency by not closing off our travel access, and then the moment he blocked flights he was called a xenophobe. It was commanded that he provide relief for workers who may become furloughed and sent home, then when he offered to rescind taxes it was called a political ploy.

Case in point — after days of saying it was irresponsible that the president had yet to be tested, he does get the test performed and what is the reaction? It is an act of privilege for him to do so.

So the White House is aware of measures to take to stop the spread, they believe they work, but aren’t putting them into widespread use. Only for them. — Cast (@thenamecast) March 14, 2020

Now, after a week of being said that he was not talking his personal health seriously, when precautions are in place regarding those people who are his immediate contacts it was called a conspiracy.

.@CDCgov: “CDC considers a person to have a fever when he or she has a measured temperature of 100.4° F (38° C) or greater…”https://t.co/l2jijNa2FU — Mike Levine (@MLevineReports) March 14, 2020

That's not even a presenting fever! Dr said 101-104+. I despise this administration!!! — gailborges (@gailborges) March 14, 2020

There was a follow-up report, that the person in question had been measured for a fever multiple times, and came back with a high temperature each time.

Update: Katie Waldman Miller, a spokeswoman for Vice President Pence tweeted:

According to the White House Medical Unit, the temperature was taken three times over a 15 minute period – all three registered above the @CDCgov 100.4 guidelines — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) March 14, 2020

Yet this still has the perpetually resentful set — get this – acting resentful.

So now that we know the person did have a fever of 100.4 or more, on 3 separate measurements, the question becomes who made up the 99.9, and why did they do that? — Grayson Taylor (@GraysonTaylor86) March 14, 2020

Yes, WHY?!?! There just MUST be a reason!

This isn’t intended to start a conspiracy theory, but earlier it came out that he was paranoid that reporters would give him COVID19. I wouldn’t be shocked if this temp-taking is their attempt to find someone in the press to pin transmission on. https://t.co/g2sadsHiYv — Serenity Now! (@Cpo10za) March 14, 2020

This is what the WH wanted. To find a member of the media they can blame for Trump's positive test. — MetsGonnaMet (@VA_LFGM) March 14, 2020

Genius stuff. The White House set a trap so that it could lay the blame for an impending infection on a member of the media! Of course, in order for this to work, they first needed a reporter to show up to an official White House function with a fever…and then NOT keeping the reporter away…(we do not have all of the details on this fleshed out just yet.)

Now about that reporter showing up sick —

For any member of the PRESS to go anywhere near our President with a FEVER is UNACCEPTABLE! — MAKING A STAND🐸⭐⭐⭐Text TRUMP to 88022 (@ladypatriot54) March 14, 2020

He shouldn’t have even showed up for work unless his intent was malicious. You guys “really” don’t get that? — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) March 14, 2020

Did the journalist not realize they had a fever (or a body temp of 99.9)? I mean, most ppl would at least not feel comfortable at that temp….why chance getting others sick & becoming part of the story yourself? — Pete B (@Brox2bChuck) March 14, 2020

media yesterday: oh my god why didn’t the president get tested that’s so irresponsible

media today: oh my god why didn’t they allow a sick journalist in that’s so irresponsible — Brad Horstkotte 👞💯 (@BradHorstkotte) March 14, 2020

And it appears it will ever be the case regarding this Wuhan virus. No matter what the president and/or the administration does or does not do, regarding the same detail, it will be cause for outrage. This comes down to not listening to any of the caterwauling taking place, as all of it means nothing.

My God Lock the journos up. They're diseased and a threat to all of us. https://t.co/3YOD3pHUvX — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 14, 2020

The best plan of all, right there.