While no one is at all shocked that Hillary Clinton would join in with her fellow Democrats to demonize the Trump administration’s response to the Wuhan virus it is a little surprising she would be THIS inept in doing so. We can understand the drive to slam ANYthing that Trump does, but when your own record is rather provable on the matter maybe staying quiet is the best course, huh?

Clinton sat in with Fareed Zakaria to discuss the Wuhan Flu and the Trump actions regarding the spread of the pathogen. This being Hillary, of course, she could not resist injecting herself into the issue for self-aggrandizing purposes.

Everybody, from the president on down, needs to be focused on two things: 1. How to prevent the spread of this virus as much as possible. 2. How to support state & local officials, hospitals, doctors, & nurses so they can take care of the seriously ill.https://t.co/ZrXkmypGV3 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 9, 2020

Perhaps with an eye on the Democratic Party convention this summer Hillary burnished her own actions on the subject. The pertinent quote in the video — ”The SARS epidemic, which happened at the very beginning of the Obama administration – as I was Secretary of State at the time – was really a full-court press by the administration.”

Yeeaaahhhh…except – No. The SARS outbreak occurred in the 2003-2004 era, at least half a decade prior to her and Obama taking office. So, whoops, we guess?

Hillary pontificates about how well she dealt with SARS as Secretary of State. Fact 1. SARS was 2002-2003. Fact 2. She was Secretary of State from 2009-2013. pic.twitter.com/C4gx7VEfCf — John Ruddick (@JohnRuddick2) March 9, 2020

I look forward to the Main Stream Media highlighting this flagrant lie. https://t.co/43TkNIzrhy — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 10, 2020

CONFUSION: Hillary brags about helping Obama handle SARS — which spread in 2003 https://t.co/Y9RNfSeS7s — ConservativeLibrarian (@conlibrarian) March 11, 2020

“In fact, what we do know is that the SARS epidemic, which happened at the very beginning of the Obama administration, because I was secretary of state at the time…" SARS epidemic occurred before @BarackObama was even elected to the Senate. https://t.co/S3yZH4wvGZ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 9, 2020

Great, so she has seemingly been inoculated from the truth when being hyper-critical of the Trump administration.

Now some have come forward to attempt defending her, saying that she was simply mistaken and misspoke. What she really was referring to was the H1N1 outbreak that took place in 2009.

As we all know, the last global pandemic was H1N1 — which Hillary Clinton mistakenly called “SARS” rather than “Swine Flu.” This is not a “flagrant lie,” and if you can’t even remember 2009 to understand what she meant, maybe you have worse Alzheimer’s than Biden. https://t.co/ZOOmTOPo1y — Boomieleaks (@Boomieleaks) March 11, 2020

The H1N1 pandemic happened at the beginning of the Obama administration. Clearly she misspoke, like when your dad said he would never play golf as president but accidentally played $125 million worth of golf as president, included last weekend. — Love in the Time of Corona, a novel by kushibo MPH (@kushibo) March 10, 2020

Two matters are in play here – one functional, the other factual. She would have been hard-pressed to say she merely mentioned the wrong contagion since, in the questioning, CNN’s Zakaria asked her specifically about the swine flu. But even if we play devil’s advocate and state that she was actually meaning to mention the H1N1 outbreak, this does not help her cause here.

That ”full-court press” reaction to the outbreak led to over 3,600 deaths in North America and over 14,000 fatalities globally. We here at Twitchy are not comforted by her claim of handling a crisis better than we are currently seeing from the Trump administration.

Either she lied about the disease at hand or she mistakenly meant to take credit for the disease that took far more lives. Whichever the case it is still justification for her to sit down and seal up that hummus hole beneath her nose.