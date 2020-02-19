Sometimes a zealot can get so deep into an issue that their passion overrides common sense, and what happens is they accidentally end up exposing the very flaws in a plan you intended to keep hidden.

That very thing happened last week in the Bernie Sanders camp and we almost missed it, with so many other bigger aspects of the issue coming to the fore. What we are talking about here is a little bit involved but stick with it, this gets good.

The issue centers around the Nevada Caucus, the debate for which is taking place tonight. A huge issue there is the various healthcare proposals of the Democrats and the impacts those will have on workers in that state.

The goal for candidates in Nevada is to secure the endorsement of the Culinary Workers Union, the most politically influential union in the state, representing restaurant workers, bartenders, and housekeeping staff on the Las Vegas strip and casinos across the state.

Turns out the overly-passionate Bernie Bros are getting testy with the Union.

Bernie Sanders supporters bombard Nevada's Culinary Union with abuse — racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, obscene — and threats. "Bitches…We will find you…you will pay." Bernie Sanders's response is to suggest that all campaigns do it. #NeverBernie https://t.co/XB5cKEp3TG — Kat 4 Obama (@Kat4Obama) February 14, 2020

The CWU provides some of the best healthcare plans to be found in the country, and they are not at all impressed by Bernie Sanders and his plan to eliminate private insurance. The Union used a position paper with all of the candidates, and it took exception to the way the Sanders proposal would threaten their health plans. This angered some of his supporters who lashed out at the CWU.

However what was seen as a chance for the other candidates to pick up a much-needed endorsement and possibly catch up to Sanders, who holds a big lead in the polls, fell aside.

WATCH: Nevada’s powerful Culinary Workers Union decided not to endorse any candidates for president, but they did rebuke Sanders supporters and Sen. Sanders’s Medicare for all plan. #MTPDaily pic.twitter.com/zbyD3LCZrW — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) February 13, 2020

Now in response to this conflict one of Bernie’s ardent supporters came forward, Ryan Grim. He delivered a thread at the CWU to explain they were incorrect in their thinking. However in so doing, Grim managed to make a curious admission — the Union had nothing to worry about because the Sanders proposal will never actually pass!

Hey @Culinary226, check in with your government affairs people. There are not 60 votes in the Senate to ban the private health insurance you got in your union negotiations, nor will there be after the election. You're gonna be okay. — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 12, 2020

Um…Ryan? Do you realize that what you are saying is that your candidate’s central policy to his campaign has no hope in heaven nor Earth of ever becoming law???

This is the greatest self-own I’ve seen in awhile. https://t.co/ycoslUtHgx — Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) February 12, 2020

“There are not 60 votes in the Senate…and there won’t be after the election” A remarkable self-own! Thank you! — Cath Alix (@CathLeFrere) February 12, 2020

Grim tries to go into details later about details and provisions, but all of that is rendered meaningless by the bold declaration of, ”Relax, it’s never going to pass!” That is an astounding blindspot he has developed.

Hear that Berners? #M4A is a ploy 2 get UR vote. Even Ryan knows it won't pass. 😆😂🤣 Hey @Culinary226 check out @PeteButtigieg #MedicareForAllWhoWantIt plan 4 UR ♥️1s. It keeps UR healthcare intact & provides an opportunity 4 the rest of us 2 get Medicare, if that's R choice! — Susana Tupper (@Susana_Tupper) February 12, 2020

Thank you for admitting Camp Sanders is a a house of cards. — Bypass Bernie won't release his medical records (@matryoskadoll) February 12, 2020

Commies lie and Union insurance dies — LNW (@DefNotLNW) February 13, 2020

I thought the entire point of Bernie's campaign was to overwhelm opposition to M4A in Congress through political revolution. I don't get this. — 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) February 12, 2020

So you're admitting your empty promises are empty? That's the plan? — Jerry Brown's Wrath (@PelosiSquadXVII) February 12, 2020

Makes you wonder what the next political bumper sticker slogan is going to be???

So your slogan is "Vote for Sanders: Don't Worry His Plan Won't Pass"?😂😂 — ⚖️Mary Foster (@marylynne1) February 12, 2020

Hell of a campaign message

“ Vote Sanders… he can’t pass his signature legislation so you’ll be fine” — ltmcdies 🇨🇦🥂 (@ltmcdies) February 12, 2020

Cool way to admit that M4A, the signature policy of Bernie's entire campaign, is absolutely not happening and the whole thing is a con. — The conservative movement is a death cult (@Samizdat24) February 12, 2020

Saying the quiet part loud 🤣 — RustyShacklefordJr 🌐 (@EvanPoulas) February 12, 2020

Yea, this was not the way to sell us on your plan. But…the honesty IS refreshing.