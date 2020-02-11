Last week for the Democrats was a remarkable tire fire inside of a dumpster tumbling down a ravine into a polluted river filled with piranhas. Yet despite an amazing series of disasters — from the Iowa Caucus to the State Of The Union address, to the impeachment acquittal, and the surge in Trump’s poll numbers — it takes an intrepid news organization see all of that and come up with something approaching bad news for the president.

Iowa grain silos became obscured by the mushroom cloud of the caucus debacle, but ABC managed to look over the GOP results and conclude there could be bad news for Trump.