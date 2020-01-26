So you mean Adam Schiff giving an hour-long dramatic reading of the facts is not drawing interest??

One of the takeaways on how bad the Democrats have done during the House impeachment inquiry was that polls showed a mounting disinterest in the impeachment, then we also saw the ratings during the farce were consistently dropping.

Well, after a one month delay and an introduction that has seen Democrats falling on their faces, things have not improved for their cause. It turns out the Democrat soap opera in D.C. is performing worse than — actual soap operas.

Impeachment coverage was a ratings disaster for CBS, ABC and NBC this week, who lost millions of viewers by pre-empting their usual daytime soap operas. https://t.co/VXQuev7wNu pic.twitter.com/rvkPk8sYI4 — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) January 25, 2020

When you are attempting to tell the citizens how this is a historically grave moment in this nation’s future, and people would much rather watch their stories, it indicates that most are not buying your hysteria.

The fans meanwhile were showing disinterest in a dramatic phone call with Ukraine and far more upset with missing out on their daily dose of drama.

Bet HGTV ratings went up! — M Mangoz 🇺🇸 (@MMangoz) January 25, 2020

Take the hint. Give us our soaps. pic.twitter.com/Jz7sdKcPAp — Dawn Elicia Captain America’s Girl (@DawnElicia) January 26, 2020

I hope all the networks lose a TON of money! Maybe they will learn a lesson….DO NOT MESS WITH DAYTIME VIEWERS! — Betty59’ (@sorensen_betty) January 26, 2020

Nothing messes with people who watch Young & the Restless #diehards — KL (@Klab2424) January 25, 2020

Apparently people don’t like live soap operas! — Bryan Stacy (@BkstacyB) January 26, 2020

Maybe Schiff should have cried at the lectern, or maybe alleged that Mitch McConnell was having an affair with…KELLANNE CONWAY!!! (GASPS) (dramatic organ sting on the soundtrack)

Put another way, all 3 networks totaled about 4 million views of at least part of the impeachment hearings; that's 1 of every 400 occupants of N.A. Not compelling at all. — PreviouslyKnownAsSomeoneElse (@DryHumorDryBeef) January 25, 2020

Almost like we're tired of hearing about the same damn things the dems have been bitching about since day one. Its been three years of "Trump did this" and "He did that". All of DC is acting like petulant children and need to shut up and go back to doing their damn jobs. — Commander Asshole (@Cmdr_Asshole) January 25, 2020

Quite possibly a valid point here — those people who might be the most interested in this sham trial are actually at work. Then again, once home most of them watch Fox News, so not much change, at all.

Those are the numbers from Wednesday, and they got progressively worse on Thursday. While CNN had won in the key demo during the afternoon coverage, and MSNBC had the higher total viewers, on Thursday CNN averaged the fewest total viewers, while MSNBC averaged the fewest adults 25-54.

What little interest there had been is already eroding.

Yep that’s because soap operas are more believable and founded in more facts. — Give A Hoot (@lowder_ja) January 25, 2020

Cannot put it any more succinctly. Maybe they can stretch this out all the way to November…