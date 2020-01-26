The announcement was certainly invoked with pride. The accompanying photo was presented as deeply dramatic. South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg made the stirring declaration that he was entering the newest ”Phase” in his campaign.

Considering the level of import implied by this tweet you might expect the reaction to it to extend a bit further than ”Um…what does this even mean???”

He was just begging for the Photoshops, weren’t he…

Trending

Since no real explanation was given there was plenty of fill-in-the-blank activity.

In searching around there is no real indication of what this phase, or any previous phases actually entailed. But amusingly this ”new” announcement generated some reaction — just not the kind that would benefit the campaign.

It’s the only thing that makes sense, right? But hey, this is politics, so anything goes. If you appropriate a Marvel header and then when you draw the fans it begins trending you can then claim that Pete has generated this groundswell of support.

That is some super-villain-level subterfuge, actually.

Tags: 2020 electioncampaignsiowamayor PetePete ButtigiegPressidential race