If you have never heard the female rapper Cardi B speak, you are living a blessed life. Let’s just say, her oratory skills do not exactly convey the trenchantly cerebral musings of a deeply pragmatic thinker.

The former stripper, who dabbled this fall into the realm of acting…uh, by playing a stripper, is now hinting that a career in politics may just be the thing for her next phase in life.

I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2020

Well…give her credit for at least recognizing the need for schooling. Always encouraged. It should do wonders to improve those so much ideas.

But, a point of suggestion — Cardi may want to go back and maybe clean up some of those older Tweets of hers. They could, no matter how much schooling she completes, derail her political career.

Now, not to judge — there could be a micturating aficionado voting block out there she could appeal to — we just wonder how large of a constituency that could be.

I hear Nigeria is looking for some politicians who can drug constituents for money pretending to be a hooker — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) January 13, 2020

Good point, Tony. She does have a few items in her past which could cause some challenges for her PR team. You know, those deadass skeletons in her closet…

Future Congresswoman anyone? Maybe she can help raise some government funding. pic.twitter.com/5eqYhJfz0y — President Montagu 🇺🇸 (@JamesMontaguRBX) January 13, 2020

Sure. Start in Kindergarten, get through 'Hooked on Phonics' and we'll see you in 16 years. Although in fairness, based on the ever lowering bar for Congress, you might be right. If @AOC and @Ilhan can get in, literally anyone can.https://t.co/utbcpJ3Twh — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) January 13, 2020

And of course, the party that loves to condemn the fact that our current President is a former reality show host — as if he has done nothing else in his career — sees plenty to be impressed by Cardi B’s testing the waters.

We got you. pic.twitter.com/jkZlUbEayQ — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 13, 2020

well you actually care about poor people which makes you 1000x more qualified to run this country than donald trump. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) January 13, 2020

Would this be a bad time to mention how unemployment just hit a 50 year low? Because it feels like the right time.

Hi Cardi! I’m the Training Director at @emilyslist and we’ll be running a training in New York on how women can run for office later this year. If you want to come, we will save you a special seat. We also have webinars if in person is challenging for you. Happy to help! — Elyssa Feder (@elyssafeder) January 13, 2020

You can do it sooner than you think. You do not have to be a genius to run for Congress—it’s not Jefferson and Lincoln down there. Go for it Cardi! — Senator Megan Hunt (@NebraskaMegan) January 13, 2020

The GOP is proof you don’t need to go to school ever to be in Congress. You should start running now. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 13, 2020

Seriously, the guy who daily proves you do not need an education to tweet dares impugn the schooling of others. This is the Cardi B support team.

no need to go back to school if you don’t want to! you can learn plenty from folks already fighting in movements, and read up on your own or with others. you’d be great ✊️ — Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) January 13, 2020

The Democrats sure seem excited though. One of our favorites here at Twitchy even chimed in at Cardi’s announcement.

Ooooh! Lots of bots on here. Hey @iamcardib Looks like you intimidate some folks. And we ALL know why. So don’t even sweat it. I don’t know much about Hip Hop these days, but I do know a thing or two about politics. So when you’re ready, HOLLA! — Pam Keith (@PamKeithFL) January 13, 2020

Just not how to win an election… https://t.co/RUChXXH3Gz — Brad Slager: Annual Retentive… 🍸 🥃 (@MartiniShark) January 13, 2020

This is the party that wants to challenge President Trump. They may need to go back to school — to learn the definition of the word ”challenge”.