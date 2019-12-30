If it were not for daft and provably false comments she’d have no comments at all.
AOC is at it again, trying in vain to sound bossy and authoratative, all while being shown to be completely inept and unfamiliar with the facts. This time is notable, only because it involves herself. With the Presidential race ongoing AOC has found that much of the media attention she once enjoyed is now focused on some politicians more important than herself, if only slightly so.
This results in injecting herself into the fray to get some of that camera time back.