Maybe obsessing over impeachment was a slight miscalculation.
The past couple of weeks it has been tough on the DNC public relations outfits known as CNN and MSNBC. The House of Representative just voted for impeachment of President Trump, but in the weeks leading up to this momentous occasion you can see that all is not well in those wellsprings of contempt.
The polls have shown a growing distaste for the attack on the presidency and there is another stark indicator of voter resentment for the cause. Both of the loudspeakers for the Democrats have been getting throttled in the ratings.