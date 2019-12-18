Oh Tater…

The man really should know better, but the fact that he continues forward in this fashion makes one wonder — does he actually know anything? Self-awareness is not his strong suit, this has been established.

But how does he not know how poorly he is perceived? How does he not know the mockery he invites? And hell, how does he not know how poorly the ratings on his network have been as a result of his brand of hackery?

With the House finally stumbling its way to an impeachment decision today Stelter felt it was a good time to ask how the press has been doing? Folks had a good time responding to him.

I said at the beginning of the impeachment inquiry that journalists shouldn't advocate for an outcome, but should advocate for a well-informed public. So… how well have we done on that count? https://t.co/RRBcWwLHrR — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 18, 2019

He used ”we” when he used the term ”journalists”. That’s precious.

So, how well have you all done?

Epic failure, champ. On the bright side this now rates a participation trophy, So, congratulations I guess. — Bohemio – This space is reverved to annoy Phil (@El__Bohemio) December 18, 2019

You might have to repeat the term in 2020. pic.twitter.com/R7jj5PyHob — LastStraw (@GibbonsWaddams) December 18, 2019

Oh, Tater, do you really want me to answer that question? — Thelonious Murphmas (@theloniousirish) December 18, 2019

There would be a measurable method to use, but doubtful Brian would do so.

Put up a poll, you won’t — 𝗠𝗶𝗸𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗱 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁 (@MadMikeOfficial) December 18, 2019

Yoda here has a good idea. Thankfully someone took the time–

Please share your opinions here: — AWhiggishHannukah (@RandomNewsFeedT) December 18, 2019

Some even had flowery responses to his question — and yes, we understand the risk of repeating these explosive missives.

By all indications, it would seem the overall assessment of the media performance ranges anywhere from an ”Incomplete”, to a ”Zero”. In other words, as best as can be expected.