Nobody tell Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, but joining them soon on the debate stage are a pair of men who fit the bill of their favorite demographic to demonize — Billionaires!

Making it all the more ironic is that the two latecomers to the party — Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg — are doing something that Democrats also enjoy railing against, namely spending their unearned billions on political influence. Tom and Mike are not just outspending the rest of the candidates, they are doing so at an obscene level.

TV ad spending by 2020 Democrats (thru 12/3)

Steyer: $63.4 million

Bloomberg: $37 million

Sanders: $6.7 million

Buttigieg: $5.1 million

Yang: $2.9 million

Biden: $1.7 million

Klobuchar: $1.3 million

Bennet: $1 million

Gabbard: $1 million

Warren: $926k

Delaney: $662k

Harris: $576k — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) November 25, 2019

Combined they are dropping $100 million on TV ads, and they are outspending all the remaining candidate spending combined. It will be an amusing contortionist routine to watch half the candidates try demeaning the wealthy while standing beside the wealthy, and the two billionaires explaining how they are not evil, like the rest of the rich.

Michael Bloomberg is spending more on TV ads just this week ($30 million) than the rest of the Democratic field has spent on TV ads combined during the entire primary campaign to date. https://t.co/9WO6VtpJ1Z — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) November 27, 2019

In addition, Steyer has dropped $10 million in one week just in the state of Iowa.

Warren hasn't spent a ton on TV advertising — yet. But she has nearly $7 million worth of airtime booked across December, January and February in early primary states (IA, NH, SC, NV). — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) November 25, 2019

Hmmmm, seems like a lot, even in comparison. Millions, you say, are being squandered on advertising alone. Hmmm…

Also a solid source of mirth, all of the leftists who are rather bothered to see this level of largesse going to political efforts and not to charitable causes.

imagine if this kind of money was spent on literally anything else https://t.co/ADGles7Vg8 — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) December 3, 2019

The egomaniac billionaires have already pissed away $100 million, on what? https://t.co/AoksXMwXkl — Markos Moulitsas (@markos) December 3, 2019

Sooooo, trying to put a Democrat in the White House is considered ”pissing away” a fortune? This could be the first time we agree with Markos.

but dont propose a wealth tax, billionaires spend their money wisely https://t.co/O8fcohNl9q — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 25, 2019

Yes Oliver, it IS unwise to give Democrats money to spend politically. You are finally starting to get it!

intraparty democracy yay https://t.co/LVaFyd5w0C — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) December 3, 2019

remember when Gillibrand spent like a million plus dollars on TV in Iowa to try to get some good polls and qualify for the debate and failed because literally no one took a poll while she was on TV lol https://t.co/a1DvnjcFBf — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) December 3, 2019

Thanks for the heads up on which narcissistic oligarchs are trying to buy the presidency! — GinKing (@ginzbiz) November 25, 2019

that 63 million and 37 million could go a long way in helping our society…instead it's spent on TV ads. jeez — Mark Miller (@markwmiller07) November 25, 2019

It is so very refreshing to see that for a change it is not evil Republicans accused of being greedy and spending their money in an obscene fashion.

I thought Steyer cared about global warming. pic.twitter.com/3riZtWJLBg — Hatmandu (@the_matt_daddy) December 1, 2019

You just have to love it. We can bask in the glow of not just money set ablaze but the raging inferno of Democrat hypocrisy as well.