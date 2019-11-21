Bernie Sanders is such a joyous figure. He has a delivery that makes everything he says sound like it is coming from a crazed under-medicated coot. Granted, much of his policy ideas do fall into that category, but even rational ideas come off as something unhinged when poured from his mouth.

When Sanders speaks the first reaction generated is often, ”Well, you just lost control of the TV remote…”

It is so bad that even his tweets can cause that reaction. As an example, take this rather curious announcement from one of the most popular Democratic candidates, just minutes after Wednesday’s debate wrapped up.

If you’re 18, you should have the right to vote. End of discussion. #DemDebate — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 21, 2019

For openers, by saying ”End of discussion”, following your comment you are enacting the exact OPPOSITE of a debate. But sure, semantics — we get it. So you boldly declare people 18 years of age should be able to vote.

Okay then…that is certainly a hot take — for anyone unaware of our nation’s laws. Maybe Bernie was tweeting while reading the Constitution…?? This landmark declaration was met with some curiosity.

There’s a debate? — Dreamer (@NotDaOnly1) November 21, 2019

I was 18 when I voted i didn’t know this was a problem — Ram (@Giantphin831) November 21, 2019

True, it's been that way for decades. Go register, go vote. — D (@adoptdson) November 21, 2019

I hate to tell ya, but thats already the law. — Big Sexy Hogjaws (@SulffridgeSexy) November 21, 2019

End of discussion is right because that’s already the law lol — Tusha P (@blckllip) November 21, 2019

Senator? Welcome to America, read a book. — jim palmer-Generalisimo Austere Lt. Col. (@spivNYC) November 21, 2019

Or, at the very least, the 26th Amendment.

But while it appears harmless that Sanders proposes legislation already in place, this does raise some confusion–

oh so you only want 18 year olds to vote — 🦃 rent 🦃 control 🦃 (@AllezLesBoulez) November 21, 2019

Maybe Bernie is suggesting once you turn 19 you lose the right to vote? That IS a radical plan!

Then why are having this discussion? — Ken Holt (@KenHolt13) November 21, 2019

Oh, holy paradox, Batman! (That’s a reference to a TV show from the 1960s, when Bernie was in his mid-40s.)

He means Americans dummies, read between the lines. He's not advocating for foreign voters. God. — Google Andrew Yang 🧢 (@YangGangPolling) November 21, 2019

Except, he only uttered a single line… Now what do we do?!

As long as you’re still alive and registered and a citizen — Boomer (@BillWeathers1) November 21, 2019

Okay, you went too far. If you begin to mandate voters need to be living in order to vote the Democrats would lose a significant percentage of their support every election.

I'm not watching the debates, did this question actually come up? What century are we in now? — Anthony D. Richer (@AnthonyDRicher) November 21, 2019

Was that a crack on Bernie’s age?! Maybe that is why he seems unclear on this nation’s laws…

(To clarify, since Bernie’s staff was incapable of doing so — this appears to be in regard to felons having the right to vote. Or, some felt it pertains to residents and aliens in this country. Either the case, since we are over 18 here at Twitchy we can choose to take Sanders literally in this ill-composed tweet.)