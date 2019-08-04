Journalistic curiosity Laura Loomer has made a name for herself a number of ways. Working for herself, or nebulous outlets, staging stunts in a self-aggrandizing manner, and becoming the self-professed “Most Banned Woman In The World”.

Some may be questioning if this is another one of her staged moves, but Loomer has just announced she intends to run for the US Congress in the 2020 elections. She will be running in Florida’s House District 21. Maybe if you want your candidacy taken with more respect a state other than Florida would be a wiser pick?

JUST IN: Far-right activist Laura Loomer announces 2020 congressional bid https://t.co/eerCVOdCS7 pic.twitter.com/SKSRpX3vBb — The Hill (@thehill) August 3, 2019

Loomer is a lot of things, but an authoritative, or even a threatening voice is something that requires more evidence. This is a woman who claimed that her well-past-the-service-date tires had been slashed. This reporter once broke the news that while attending a private party she noticed government spooks in the area.

Despite her reputation as a (fill in the blank) there are some who actually see her candidacy as something nefarious.

Don’t get caught up in making fun of how unqualified she is – dangerous racist conspiracy theorists like her can still find an audience and severely damage the country. — Per Lichtman Politics (@plpolitics) August 3, 2019

I’ll be honest. A part of me wants her to win just so all Iof America can see and shame her for what she is. — CapeFearLib (@LibCape) August 3, 2019

Seems about right. The White Nationalist Republican Party will flood her with money and I'm quite sure Trump will invite her to one of his Klan rallys. SMDH. — preising (@preising) August 3, 2019

Finally Florida Woman breaks glass ceiling with head. — Scott (@scottk1350) August 3, 2019

I wanna laugh but god knows the outright nazi fringe of american conservatives are just gagging for an even vaguely acceptable face in the overton window. — Rodifex (@fecksea) August 4, 2019

I don’t know — all of these hysterical people have her positioned as a major threat of some sort. She is, after all, someone who could not even barricade herself properly to Twitter’s corporate headquarters.

This is all you need to know about her intelligence: "…handcuffing herself to a door at one of the social media giant’s New York headquarters—but only to one part of the entryway, meaning she had failed to actually block the door." Yet, she wants to enact policies. — Will S. (@willnotsmith) August 3, 2019

Sure there are wide-ranging opinions about such a prospective campaign, but let’s be honest here — this is Florida. Of COURSE this can result in a flaming wreck of varying proportions. It is what we do down here every election, after all.

It would be an #Eggcellent Election Day Upset just to twist the @DNC shorts into a really tight TWIST! Kinda like how you make rope out of vines. @DanMcCaughan ! “Imi shimi…” — Robert K Morgan (@PelagiusRobert) August 2, 2019

In fact the Democrats have already gone the typical “That’s ray-cist!!!!” routine with Loomer’s announcement.

Sure, the party adept at denying Ralph Northam’s racism and the anti-Semitism of Ilhan Omar will try to demand others must comply with their “Condemn-Or-Own” standard. This will not end in laughter – promise!

Honestly, in this area the campaign should be properly off-kilter — meaning, few will likely even notice.

Is Jacob Wohl going to be handling her press? — KarrieK – In The Name of Love (@KarrieK817) August 2, 2019

That press release is something out of an SNL skit. She would get defeated so badly. Maybe there is some comedic value to this run. Plus the press release reeks of a conservative victimhood complex and an uncritical infantilizing view of the current president. — Alexander (@a_dalessi489) August 3, 2019

This just proves Hunter S. Thompson’s saying “When the going gets weird, the weird turn pro.” @DrStaceyPatton — docrod2008 (@docrod2008) August 3, 2019

Crazy @RashidaTlaib did it. With this pro America wave behind her, @LauraLoomer might do it too. Just watch and see. — Wake Up America! (@MyFLPolitics) August 3, 2019

The incumbent ran unopposed in 2018. This is the ugly mud wrestling cage match she deserves. Loomer has no limits. — Betsy Ross: PATRIOT (@EWiehler) August 3, 2019

Ah man — 2020 is going to be so much fun…