Trump Derangement has afflicted a number of prominent individuals and one notable player has been reputed Republican strategist from Florida Rick Wilson. Not only has he written a book slamming the President he has parlayed his never-Trump position into regular appearances on news shows.

Nothing says “GOP Media Guy” like becoming a regular on MSNBC.

Wilson’s latest curiosity here does not (unsurprisingly) even involve the supposed party he works with. It seems following the debate Wilson referenced Gabbard, and this led to him becoming the target of Russian bots. This proves…something.

I go at T*lsi Ga**ard and suddenly I've getting phishing emails by the score and password reset requests on all my accounts. But it's totally not the Putin machine. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 2, 2019

What did Wilson say that made him the target of the nefarious Russian hackers? Possibly this not-at-all politically volatile comment.

Tulsi went so hard at Kamala Putin felt it back in Moscow. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 1, 2019

If this was enough to have a phalanx of hackers go on the offensive then I need to rotate the tinfoil chapeau I’ve been wearing. We are to believe that this toss-away joke inspired a troll farm in Moscow to go on the offensive — on behalf of a Democrat candidate, and this proves Putin/Trump are in on it??

Oh….kay, then…

The most revealing aspect of this theorem is how many are in agreement with Wilson in his assessment. Uh, one addendum: It should read “How many are in agreement who are not likely to listen to a GOP strategist”.

Sheâ€™s a Russian asset. It makes me furious that the @DNC allows her to present herself as a Dem. One of many reasons I changed my voter registration to Independent. — Susan Henry (@SusanToups1) August 2, 2019

The GRU/Putin is all in for Trump, Sanders and Gabbard-again. — Samantha (@agentcurieuse) August 2, 2019

Wow, the Russians can hack into anyone's social media accounts with absolute impunity….simply because Republican leaders find it in their best interests to hand over our democracy to Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/5YAQnP0l1A — Billy Robinson (@BillyORobinson) August 2, 2019

Makes perfect sense: a Democrat candidate dared to go after another Democrat candidate during a Democrat debate, so naturally this PROVES Russian involvement with the GOP. The flowchart is irrefutable!!!

Tulsi is a Russian plant !!

Report it to the @FBI Keep up the good work of speaking out against dangerous RUSSIAN plants & Hackers. Never trust Tulsi & her Russian protection: bot & Troll army. pic.twitter.com/Mxxz60T2DZ — Bisty CS Ross (@BistyCSRoss) August 2, 2019

I noticed that yesterday when I went on a Tulsi thread. Bots, bots and more bots with a few MAGATs chiming in with their usual alternative facts. #GodHelpUs — Flordagrl (@Flordagrl1) August 2, 2019

No worries. #MoscowMitch is doing his best to ensure each and every state in our union gets the fullest most comprehensive Russia cyberwar attacks possible for 2020. No defending election integrity for #MoscowMitchTraitor #MoscowMitchMcConnell @senatemajldr — Colorado patriot (@COPi314) August 2, 2019

This is what it looks like when you see Russians behind every political action. Two career Democrats have a spat and it somehow manages to prove the Republicans are orchestrating this at the behest of Moscow. It is a crazy enough plan to just maybe work!!!

Not everyone manages to buy into Rick Wilson’s claim he was a Russian target of nefarious communist hackers.

Except you're not important enough to be a target. — neontaster (@neontaster) August 2, 2019

Gabbard wanted to arm Ukraine against Russia, but keep trying to tell everyone sheâ€™s a Russian asset. — Sameera Khan (@SameeraKhan) August 2, 2019

just another very mediocre white man who's convinced himself he's important….. to the Russian government. lmao, ok Rick. — â˜… make pride political again â˜… (@hezbolleninism) August 2, 2019

Ya know who you sound like? pic.twitter.com/5YYV6MXN6D — A man in TX (@ATxFellow) August 2, 2019

Just move to Qatar already. — eric (@eriContrarian) August 2, 2019

Yea, if Mr. Wilson is so concerned with foreign influences you would think he might keep slightly quiet about his enthusiasm with a foreign power. His ravings are in collectible form.

Speaking of foreign influence on American discourse. pic.twitter.com/hHktWv2TRA — neontaster (@neontaster) August 2, 2019

But here is what is most notable about Wilson in all of this: His theorem about Putin is something that sprang up in the wake of Kamala Harris being called out in the debate — from the Democrats. And Wilson’s timeline is filled with responses from irate Democrats upset that Gabbard dares go after Harris – with facts.

Curious details that surround a “GOP Media Guy”.