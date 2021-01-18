Elevating the discourse and bettering American society is going to be an uphill battle, but Debra Messing is committed to doing her part.

And what better place to start than by boycotting advertisers on networks that let Kayleigh McEnany talk?

If I ever see @kayleighmcenany on a panel on a news show or hired by a network, I am immediately ceasing to support every single advertiser on that network. RT if you agree.#DeplatformHate — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) January 18, 2021

Wish I could retweet this a zillion times. — Jody Vance (@jodyvance) January 18, 2021

Why? So a zillion people could see how stupid it is?

Could not agree more. She is toxic and corrosive to truth. https://t.co/cEgq7G7eiR — Lorraine Devon Wilke (@LorraineDWilke) January 18, 2021

Disagreeing with McEnany is one thing. But where is Messing’s evidence that McEnany is a hatemonger?

From the evidence we’ve seen, Messing is far more likely to be the one spreading hate.

What an odd approach to #DeplatformHate by hating on a women that you don’t agree with. You’re the problem. https://t.co/sKyA3sXFJt — Freedom is fleeting courtesy of the swamp (@KTee5) January 18, 2021

Debra, keep to reading the lines others write for you. You cannot see the irony of how you are platforming hate? https://t.co/B0npfjxqvy — Gregg Hart (@RGreggHart) January 18, 2021

Deb talking about deplatforming hate is really f*ing rich. https://t.co/C24G8lu7CP — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) January 18, 2021