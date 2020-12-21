Look, it is understandable when the general public refuses to listen to what most politicians have to say, but it becomes a remarkable reality when they display the unwillingness to listen to what they, and their own party, say themselves.

How can anyone explain this comment, being made by this woman?

Harris: "Don't let anyone put you in a box because of your gender" https://t.co/HgF0ewpR7p pic.twitter.com/juMGcPNQbp — The Hill (@thehill) December 16, 2020

It is not even as if she has forgotten some gauzy point in the distant past. It was only this summer when Joe Biden boldly declared he would make his seleection of his Vice President — based strictly on their gender.

Funny how Biden put her in his box of potential running mates precisely and only because of her gender. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) December 16, 2020

Joe Biden commits to choosing a woman as his running mate at CNN's #DemDebate. Bernie Sanders says "in all likelihood" he will too. https://t.co/BMja4ohwcv pic.twitter.com/DJn5ZceWEm — CNN (@CNN) March 16, 2020

seems to me that if she wasn't a woman she wouldn't be where she is today…i guess being put in a box worked pretty good for her. — Colleen (@royle1959) December 16, 2020

That’s why Biden chose her. He said it quite clearly that he would chose a woman. Didn’t say he would chose the most qualified person to be 2nd in line, then chose a woman. Said it had to be a woman- period. It’s insulting to women how that played out. — GB (@GBtablereads) December 16, 2020

Like that "totally unqualified for the job but I got it thanks to having the correct sexual bits" box? That one? — President-Elect Dr. Fortune Cookie (@LDreeniatnuom) December 16, 2020

She's the first Affirmative Action VP nominee — Deplorable 🌟🌟🌟 (@jadufrene) December 16, 2020

Ans as if Ms. Kamala had not stepped on her tongue already with this comment, there is also the whole matter of the language use so she invited a whole other matter of commentary.

Putting a "gender in a box" is phrasing you should avoid at all costs. https://t.co/LLLHVQp2KA — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) December 20, 2020

Gender in a box … ha-ha. Is that on PornHub ? — Dr. Certifier of Certifiable Certificates (@7wolfman_kern) December 21, 2020

Don’t go there hon pic.twitter.com/EfWwy4xYdQ — Barbara Diamond (@cvbars) December 20, 2020

Too late – she went there.

I was going to make some immature comment about Willie putting his gender in Kamala’s box, but I decided against it. — Dr. CarlosDanger (@AdamOhle) December 20, 2020

Did Kamala put her morals in a box when she slept with married Willie Brown to get a coveted SD City appointed position? — Hispanic Caliservative 🇺🇲 (@Red1Echo) December 21, 2020

This is the trapdoor they inevitably fall into when they attempt to both play identity politics AND attempt to heap scorn on others for noticing things like race and gender. Kamala claims she doesn’t want people placedd in a box while at the same time her party operates strictly by using checkboxes with everyone they deal with politically.

They never fail to step on aall the rakes.