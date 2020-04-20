This is so great to see taking place.

Across the country, you could hear the sounds of heads shaking. Most correct-thinking folks — and even those with affection for the government — saw the images of California municipal workers driving earth movers to fill in skateboard parks with beach sand.

It was a perfect image of government overreach, the result of politicians drunk with newfound power flexing muscles on voters. Well, here might be some images that are even better.

Conservative podcaster Joey Saaladino posted some video out of California of skateboarders coming out after the move by officials and literally taking the matter into their own hands.

The Government filled the skate park with sand, so the skaters turned it into a dirt bike track pic.twitter.com/JpGsYhXWwV — Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads) April 20, 2020

The crowd even went so far as to clear away all of the sand in a couple of bowls so they could skate again.

They also cleared enough to skate onpic.twitter.com/GdLctEsnjQ — Joey Saladino (@JoeySalads) April 20, 2020

This is the kind of thing that is encouraging to see. Not only is this a sign of citizens pushing back against politicians who exert power they were not imbued with when elected. This is taking place in California, a place where you can argue they are most tolerant of government nanny-staters.

Now THIS is the American way!! Cheers to these dudes! — Steve ThePirate (@LakeWAlife) April 20, 2020

Moreover, these look like Gen-Z aged youths. These Zoomers might be getting a germ of an idea of what it takes to be politically active. Granted, they surely just wanted to get back on their decks, but at the same time this is a sign of a willingness to actually stand up to the politicians.

Dare we suggest — THIS is what resistance actually looks like. Only here they are not posting a hashtag to virtue signal their opposition to the Bad Orange Man, this is actual pushback, and doing so against a left-leaning government entity.

I hope the skaters remember that Democrats did this — MICHELLE (@Ummmmichelle) April 20, 2020

My heart broke when I saw them fill it in, that was too effin far. Good for them, I’m super proud they did this. — 𝕁𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕖𝕝𝕪𝕟 💋👠❣️ (@ItsJesselyn) April 20, 2020

Love this so much. Can’t suppress freedom. pic.twitter.com/OgTfoGXCh0 — Itsallgood, man (@recoveringlibrl) April 20, 2020

Good people don't force others to do good things. Good people take action and do it themselves. — Fisher (@ryanfisher122) April 20, 2020

Let’s hope that this sentiment is reaching far beyond just this group of defiant skaters.

You need this gif in your life then!! USA! pic.twitter.com/VFRncORgcw — Sconsin_Husker (@lll_Huskers_lll) April 20, 2020

It was definitely a Ron Swanson moment. Raising a glass to those soaring over the lip today.