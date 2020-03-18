One of the more maddening aspects of the reaction to the Wuhan virus has been the recent insistence that making any type of regional designation to the contagion is suddenly racist. This is an attempt to demonize the administration by appeasing the Chi-Com government leaders, but that only adds to the comedy.

Attempting to join in on the hysteria is the growingly desperate Cenk Uygur, who has had a tough couple of weeks. Cenk tried to use his own children as the cudgel in his latest attempt, and it really is a large bowl of bat-crap ignorance.

My wife is from Taiwan, so my kids are half-Chinese. Because of racist assholes like @JohnCornyn & @realDonaldTrump, their classmates are already blaming them for the virus & asking if they eat bats. My 9 year old son even came home & asked me if it was true. It's heart-breaking. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) March 18, 2020

Problems with this myth were quickly pointed out. For one —

Nah bro, your kids are half-Taiwanese. I don't know anyone from Taiwan who says they're Chinese or from Chinese Taipei. — FOOL NELSON (@FOOL_NELSON) March 18, 2020

I have friends and co-workers from Taiwan, a wife and in-laws from Korea, and other Asian associates.

They know you are FOS. — Patrick McGuinness (@patmcguinness) March 18, 2020

I'm from Taiwan, and coronavirus is a Chinese virus. His point of view represents NOBODY. — Snowberry (@snowberry) March 18, 2020

Huh. This is a detail you would expect a cagey mind like Uygur would be appraised about. But were that the only detail that does not add up in his fable.

Oh, no doubt this happened — we all know how 9 year olds pay attention daily to the words of John Cornyn. https://t.co/esbyHX4e80 — Brad Slager: aka Wuhan Solo (@MartiniShark) March 18, 2020

Yes, because 9 year olds are watching John Cornyn answer a press question on daytime TV. At least make your lies more plausible. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 18, 2020

Yea, that Cornyn character certainly carries more influence than, say, Sponge Bob on minds of 4th graders. Oh, and speaking of schools —

"Came home"?? From a school that has been closed for days?? 🤔 — CarolinaConservative (@1776CC) March 18, 2020

You’re in Los Angeles ALL THE SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED what, pray tell, did your children come home from — ThunderB, #GetAGrip (@ThunderB) March 18, 2020

Yea, oops there as well. Now sure, you could make the point that this story could have occurred before the closings, but then Mr. Uygur is not known to be the type to just sit on a piece of information like this for nearly a week.

I’d be happy to teach your children that China is a Country and not a race. You’re not a very good father. — Patriot D 🇺🇸🏁 (@oUSA_JEDIo) March 18, 2020

Yes, it is unclear why his American children would feel the effects of naming a virus from a country that is not their lineage, but then again being unclear seems to be Uygur’s stock in trade.

There’s also another matter of concern — since he is in an area where the elementary children are influenced by political punditry.

Wait until they make fun of them for having a father that wants to make beastiality legal. — DJ Steaksauce (@SoCaleniw) March 18, 2020

My kids saw you on YouTube and wondered if screwing animals was OK. https://t.co/lol3DUeggh — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) March 18, 2020

Also too, hate to have him influencing them on world history.

Get back to us when he asks you about the Armenian genocide. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) March 18, 2020

So with all the evidence in and the details weighed accordingly, we need to draw up our favorite pie chart to display our findings on this matter.

Based on how his year of 2020 is going Cenk may be better off self-quarantining for a good spell — staying out of the public eye will do the man some good.