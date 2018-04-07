As Twitchy told you, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) pulled out a loaded gun during a meeting with constituents on Friday when he discussed the need to protect himself. He explained that he would not be like Gabby Giffords, implying that he would not be shot at and left defenseless.

Today at a meeting with South Carolina @MomsDemand volunteers, Congressman @RalphNorman took out a loaded handgun and to show it off to meeting attendees and said, “I'm not going to be a Gabby Giffords.” No, really. https://t.co/LmSBkIV4Uy — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 6, 2018

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake (R), however, had issues with Norman’s comments and quickly came to Giffords’ aid.

I sincerely hope you never have to experience what my friend @gabbygiffords experienced. But to suggest that she might have avoided being shot had she carried a weapon as she spoke to constituents that morning is inappropriate and inconsiderate. https://t.co/gnuSko0qcB — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) April 7, 2018

Anti-gunners were quick to applaud Flake’s take on the situation but reminded him that it’s the Republican Party that pushes the “pro-gun agenda.”

Please be a leader @JeffFlake & stop the destruction of our democracy by the POTUS. Every day he consolidates a little more power and wealth, and emboldens GOP officials to further exploit our country's worst fears & prejudices. You have the power to do something. Please act now! — Nina Kulkarni (@kulkarni_nina) April 7, 2018

Jeff Flake is ONE member of Congress. Out of 535. What on God’s green earth do people think that ONE person can do to stop Trump? Get real.

Thank you for that! Your party has lost their minds in the era of Trump. Still time to save it before it is gone forever. November will come quick. Just saying. You can help save the Country, and possibly the World. Seriously. The experiment has failed. Time to end it. — 🌊AlohaLife🌊 (@DumpTrump808) April 7, 2018

Why are all your colleagues on the right either spineless or crazy? — Not Deplorable (@bobbybear14) April 7, 2018

Jeff…what's wrong with your party, your people? You just said something sane about gun violence yet no R will. The @NRA money is that good? That old queen Wayne LaPierre owns their integrity? What a f/ed up state of affairs. Why not start a revolution of sane Rs? — Chris of Covfefe (@Mywifeissmarter) April 7, 2018

Can someone PLEASE explain to these people that the NRA doesn’t own legislators?

I understand why you're doing it, but quitting now when America needs voices like yours speaking truth to power is really disappointing. — Dawn Wolford #NeverAgain (@SLDWolf) April 7, 2018

Um … so Flake should stay in Congress and become a Dem? Got it.

Republicans are now the party of the unhinged nut jobs. No more compassion or critical thinking skills left. Jeff you may be a nice guy, but you’re part of the cult. — et cetera & so forth (@StopDropResist) April 7, 2018

There were those gun control lovers who wanted Flake to condemn Norman even MORE than he already did. Guess his words weren’t strong enough?

We need you to do more. Come on Jeff. Condemn this crap! Do it brother. — Stable Genius (@Eakin19) April 7, 2018

So, what are you going to do about it, Senator? Are you going to be an empty hat? Or will you actually show us the courage of your convictions? — Earth_Rick_D137 (@Earth_Rick_D137) April 7, 2018

Is that the harshest language you could come up with??? The man pulled out a loaded gun for God sake — withanie (@withanie1) April 7, 2018

Hey Jeff, why don’t you do something really courageous. Change your party affiliation to Dem, and we will respect you again!! — Jilly Illg (@JillyIllg) April 7, 2018

If people wondered where Jeff Flake stood on things, the fact that Democrats want him to switch parties says EVERYTHING you need to know.