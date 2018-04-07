On March 27th, the group Open Carry Texas held a rally in Olmos Park showing their support for their state’s open carry laws. An altercation took place between the group’s founder, CJ Grisham, and local police. Grisham and two others were arrested. The founder was charged with a number of things including assault of a peace officer (second-degree felony); interfering with the duties of a public servant (Class B misdemeanor); obstruction of a passageway (Class B misdemeanor); and resisting arrest (Class A misdemeanor).

On March 29th, Olmos Park City Council unanimously agreed to rescind a city ordinance that barred the average person from open carrying a long gun, even though it’s completely legal in the state of Texas.

Fast forward to today. Open Carry Texas is now holding a rally in Olmos Park. Protestors plan to march to Olmos Park City Hall to demand Police Chief Rene Valenciano’s dismissal.

Before the rally, Grisham had to make a post on the group’s Facebook page explaining the goal of their rally. Someone was allegedly calling local businesses pretending to be him in order to threaten them.

Here’s a look at the rally:

This is a developing story. As more information becomes available, we will update you.

