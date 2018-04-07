On March 27th, the group Open Carry Texas held a rally in Olmos Park showing their support for their state’s open carry laws. An altercation took place between the group’s founder, CJ Grisham, and local police. Grisham and two others were arrested. The founder was charged with a number of things including assault of a peace officer (second-degree felony); interfering with the duties of a public servant (Class B misdemeanor); obstruction of a passageway (Class B misdemeanor); and resisting arrest (Class A misdemeanor).

On March 29th, Olmos Park City Council unanimously agreed to rescind a city ordinance that barred the average person from open carrying a long gun, even though it’s completely legal in the state of Texas.

Fast forward to today. Open Carry Texas is now holding a rally in Olmos Park. Protestors plan to march to Olmos Park City Hall to demand Police Chief Rene Valenciano’s dismissal.

Before the rally, Grisham had to make a post on the group’s Facebook page explaining the goal of their rally. Someone was allegedly calling local businesses pretending to be him in order to threaten them.

Here’s a look at the rally:

I'm here for the @OpenCarryTexas rally calling for the dismissal of Olmos Park's police chief. More than 100 protesters have gathered so far at Odell and Howard streets, with more coming in. They'll head into Olmos Park at noon: https://t.co/391YKsl1Lt via @mySA pic.twitter.com/k6GgG1d92c — John Tedesco (@John_Tedesco) April 7, 2018

Olmos Park City Attorney Frank Garza said the protesters don't have a city permit for an organized gathering, but police will not interfere with the rally. https://t.co/391YKsl1Lt — John Tedesco (@John_Tedesco) April 7, 2018

The protesters, some openly carrying rifles legally, are relaxed and jovial. The rock ballad "We the People" is playing on a loudspeaker. — John Tedesco (@John_Tedesco) April 7, 2018

.@OpenCarryTexas Protester Ken Grant holding "tyrant bait" for police — donuts on a fishing pole. "What brings me here is the abuse of open carriers by Olmos Park PD, and we're not going to stand for it." via @mySA pic.twitter.com/kNI1jKJbMU — John Tedesco (@John_Tedesco) April 7, 2018

The @OpenCarryTexas rally was supposed to start at noon but people are still showing up. pic.twitter.com/fjyb1BvrY5 — John Tedesco (@John_Tedesco) April 7, 2018

San Antonio police chief William McManus said SAPD had received multiple calls from concerned residents reporting a "man with a gun" at the Open Carry Texas rally, but so far the protest has been peaceful. pic.twitter.com/Pw7G8hVAnr — John Tedesco (@John_Tedesco) April 7, 2018

The @OpenCarryTexas rally protesting Olmos Park police has started. Hundreds of protesters, some legally armed, are peacefully walking along McCullough Avenue right now. pic.twitter.com/LKwMaQnmxc — John Tedesco (@John_Tedesco) April 7, 2018

San Antonio police have blocked southbound traffic on McCullough Avenue at Parklane Drive. pic.twitter.com/RGxD6QEkZs — John Tedesco (@John_Tedesco) April 7, 2018

Most of the Open Carry Texas rally has finished its trek down McCullough and is now on Parklane, heading deeper into Olmos Park. pic.twitter.com/CPvMFmyvgV — John Tedesco (@John_Tedesco) April 7, 2018

Open Carry Texas gathering to demand Olmos Park police chief Rene Valenciano resign. @ExpressNews @mysa #2ndAmendment pic.twitter.com/CdoyYQJvPg — Billy Calzada (@BillyCalzada) April 7, 2018

We are out at the @OpenCarryTexas rally where hundreds of open carry supporters plan to march into Olmos Park, where they say the PD has been mistreating 2nd amendment activists pic.twitter.com/FRSMPvsN5f — Garrett Brnger (@BrngerReports) April 7, 2018

