Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv is a well-known Second Amendment supporter. On Friday night Kashuv shared a meme that speaks for itself:

Of course, pro-gun activists had to jump in on the fun and throw some sarcasm into the mix.

Gun Control is the law? When did criminals ever follow the law……. pic.twitter.com/ukxsZ4BAPj — We the People of USA (@AmericanOneMAGA) April 7, 2018

Criminals love following laws.

What is your point. Should gun laws be done away with then, if criminals are just going to break them. That’s what criminals do, they break the law. Hence the name criminals. — f##k DJT (@Ernest_T_) April 7, 2018

It’s always amazing when gun control advocates admit that what they’re pushing for doesn’t work but they want stricter laws because then they think it SHOULD work. How many gun control laws need to be passed before they accept their fate: gun. control. does. not. work.

I think you just answered that question itself on to why Gun Control laws isn't going to stop the violence. — We the People of USA (@AmericanOneMAGA) April 7, 2018

BINGO.

Gun free zones were established to control guns — Daniel (@Locktime_prod) April 7, 2018

And to control people.

What if we called it people control? — Jacob Hill (@JacobGHill) April 7, 2018

We should start calling it what it really is.

might as well stop sugar coating it right? — Tanya Prilliman (@TPrilliman) April 7, 2018

Then the Left would accuse us of being crazy gun zealots. Oh wait…

No, uh nope. That about sums it up. — David L. Robinson (@dlrobinsongroup) April 7, 2018

What's truly ironic is that gun 'control' harms most the very people it is supposed to protect. — Allen Lindsay (@skanz0) April 7, 2018

And here come the meme wars!

YouTube is probably singing a different tune now (but behind closed doors because they’d hate to admit that they were wrong).

The definition of an “assault rifle” is stupid. Then again, most gun control advocates think AR stands for “assault rifle,” so there’s that.

PERFECTLY sums up liberals. The p*ssy hats are the icing on the cake.

*facepalm*

Redneck anime. That’s a new one.