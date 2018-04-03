Just like every conservative, gun-loving American out there, Larry Elder wanted to know the one question that boggled pro-gun advocates mind: how long would it take for Dana Loesch to receive some sort of scrutiny from the crazy Left for advocating and supporting women being armed.

What's the over under on when NRA spokeswomen @DLoesch gets blamed for encouraging women to arm themselves?#YouTubeShooter — Larry Elder (@larryelder) April 4, 2018

Twitter responded to the call of duty by answering his question, and the answers shouldn’t be all that shocking.

It is, after all, the anti-gun Left we’re talking about here.

I am with Dana. I have carried for decades. I just wish I was armed when I was raped. — HB Madduck (@MadduckHb) April 4, 2018

Sadly, there are a LOT of women who feel the same way.

I would guess within an hour . — No libs allowed (@Berlin8465) April 4, 2018

Seems probable.

11 seconds. ! . 🤣 — The Bloodstone (@BS2KZ) April 4, 2018

I'm sure Democratic Congress is gathering now. — Ronald Bunch (@RonaldBunch10) April 4, 2018

They’re coming up with their new talking points (but really they’re just regurgitated).

Probably already happened, we just haven't seen the tweets yet. — Truth (@HitbyTruth) April 4, 2018

Eh…probably.

The liberals are foaming at the mouth over this one. Check out the twitter feed of @michaelianblack they’re losing the last part of their sanity. — GeneralHypocrisy (@GeneralHypocri1) April 4, 2018

Idiots like Michael Ian Black are a prime example of why most Americans want to be armed.

Before you wrote this tweet — #MAGA Mum 🇺🇸🗽 (@zaffmum) April 4, 2018

They wasted no time jumping on the tragedy.

"You never let a serious crisis go to waste. " -rahm emanuel — Fellow American (@kindanewguy) April 4, 2018

If that Rahm Emanuel quote doesn’t give you the chills, nothing will.