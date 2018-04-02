Earlier today, Matt Deitsch, March For Our Lives’ Outreach and Messaging Coordinator sent out a rather interesting tweet about how the Second Amendment failed to protect different groups.

Of course, in typical liberal fashion, he ended his tweet with a “demand.”

The 2nd amendment didn’t protect the 110,000+ American citizens who were detained in camps during WW2. The 2nd amendment doesn’t protect the countless American citizens gunned down unjustly by the police. We aren’t doing enough to protect American citizens. We demand change. — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) April 2, 2018

Carmine Sabia was quick to jump in and have a dialogue with Deitsch about why he’s wrong about the Second Amendment.

This is sincerely the tweet of someone who has no idea of what they are talking about. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 2, 2018

I’m saying our rights are constantly infringed upon by our government and what my peers are advocating for is common sense safety regulations that do not cause a “constitutional crisis” as suggested by certain media. I suggest you read our platform, entirely stands w/ #2A — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) April 2, 2018

“Common sense” usually translates to gun regulations.

You entire platform is based on emotions. You are a nice kid, unlike some on your side, but you are guided by your emotions which, at 17, makes sense. Thats why we have adults make policy. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 2, 2018

Kids are capable of understanding policy and advocating for it but Carmine is right. Kids play into emotion more than adults.

People have done intensive research and we have the benefit of several other nations implementing gun reforms so we can base future decisions off of proof. Our entire 5 point platform (check https://t.co/zO2wQF4tnZ) has evidence that it would lower the rate of gun violence here. — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) April 2, 2018

The majority of gun deaths are suicide, others are gang related. School shootings are exceedingly rare. When mass murders dont have guns they have used bombs or trucks. You cannot legislate evil. You are disarming innocent people. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 2, 2018

The reason we don’t hear about suicides and gang-related incidents as much is because it’s not considered “newsworthy.” Look at places like Chicago where people are continually gunned down by a rival gang. It’s considered the “norm” in the Windy City.

These regulations would save lives all over the country — I also believe the suicide rate would decrease. As long as we make it harder for bad people to get weapons we will be able to save lives. I’m not trying to take guns from law abiding citizens, people need to be accountable — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) April 2, 2018

Would suicide rates really decrease or would people go to another method of taking their own live? Would they hang themselves? Cut themselves? Overdose on medications?

I know you believe that. 😀. It is already super hard for bad people to get guns. Im in NJ. You need a notarized letter from the Pope before you can get a gun. But the gangs in the inner cities of this state all have them. How do you suppose they got them? Dick's Sporting Goods? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 2, 2018

Lets say 3 armed intruders break into your house. You have 9 bullets. Even cops only hit 25 percent of what they shoot at. You have 9 shots to save your life. Why? Again VA Tech was handguns. You want a false sense of security. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 2, 2018

It works in other countries 🤷‍♂️ We want morally just leaders from both parties — our politicians should care more about us than the businesses that fund their campaign. These regulations would ensure more public safety. — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) April 2, 2018

Why does being a proponent of the Second Amendment suddenly mean a politician is trying to “fund their campaigns?” There are politicians who grew up hunting and around guns. For them, having guns in your home is a no-brainer. It’s what everyone does.

Murders in London surpassed NYC. They used knives. But yes it is easier to implement gun control in a nation where there isnt 300 million guns. How do you intend to get 15 million AR 15s back from law abiding citizens with no fight? — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 2, 2018

Exactly. No other country in the world has the same type of government structure as America. No other country protects the right to bear arms the way America does. Implementing gun control is a LOT easier in countries where it’s elites who own firearms.

NY has spent millions on anti violence programming for the youth. Look up Jamaica queens, they have also implemented strict gun laws. — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) April 2, 2018

Using NYC as a mecca pushing gun control is equivalent to using Baltimore or Chicago. It. Is. Not. Smart.