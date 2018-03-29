It’s no secret that Tucker Carlson has some of the craziest guests on his show, Tucker Carlson Tonight. On Thursday night’s show he had Fox News Contributor Cathy Areu and it was a REAL doozy.

The two discussed whether or not illegal aliens should be allowed to vote in the United States’ elections. Of course, Areu argued that people who “contribute” to our society but are in the country illegally should be allowed to have a say in what laws impact them. Translation: illegal aliens should be allowed to vote.

The BEST part of the whole dialogue? Tucker using Areu’s liberal logic against her by saying that, based on her desire, it should be okay that Russians meddled in our elections.

Tucker: Left's rhetoric on immigration less disguised | https://t.co/OSbdXKE7O8 — Beth Baumann (@eb454) March 30, 2018

Of course, Twitter went NUTS over what Areu said (and can you blame them?!)

Areu: “The DNC has not given me the word “foreigner” for Illegals (oops scratch that, bad word) Immigrants. Foreigner’s are Russia”🦄/sarc

Tucker: Illegals are foreigners

(Plain english – she still didn’t get it)

Areu thinks her non-citizens are okay but some aren’t🤷‍♀️

😂 — Serafinos 🚂🐘⚖️🇺🇸 (@Serafinos) March 30, 2018

Let’s call them what they are: illegal aliens.

@AreuCathy have you ever stoped to actually hear/listen to the nonsense you speak. “If there’s a law that allows us to vote in Mexico, YES?” Well we “USA” has laws AND ONLY US CITIZENS CAN VOTE! #nutjob #tucker#1 #deportcathy — Robert Lopez (@spbjoel211) March 30, 2018

And what would keep people from traveling to other countries just to vote?

Hey Cathy Areu, it's not called "undocumented" . Many people that are here ILLEGALLY, are actually documented. Literally documented. Just in the United States, illegally. They are correctly called, "illegals"#Tucker pic.twitter.com/1dfPqCn0BU — Mike (@Fuctupmind) March 30, 2018

Look at Tucker’s face. He’s FLABBERGASTED.

And she said if you live in Mississippi you should be allowed to vote in California (question was posed by Tucker). I believe Barrio-18 and MS13 should setup tent cities in her neighborhood then she can ask for them to give up their guns. @Bane_0566 @oldman7959 — RF Gent (@RFGent1) March 30, 2018

If people voted wherever they wanted then how would they have “representation” in Congress?

OMG it looked like @TuckerCarlson shit a brick when left wing nut job Cathy Areu said people should be able to vote in any state they happen to be in at the time. The mask is off on illegal immigrant voter fraud. @AreuCathy #TuckerCarlsonTonight pic.twitter.com/WjP8GDjOGB — Joe Gooding 💯🇺🇸 (@joegooding) March 30, 2018

He did (along with every other conservative in America).

Tucker had that idiot Cathy Areu on tonight saying illegal aliens should be allowed to vote in US elections! Why is this even a subject for debate or discussion? This is non-debatable! If they are NOT an American citizen they cannot vote period! They are ILLEGAL ALIENS! NO VOTE! — Timothey101 (@Timothey101) March 30, 2018

If anyone can vote in an election, what motivation does someone have to become a citizen? ABSOLUTELY NONE.

@TuckerCarlson Tucker, I'm a Mexican native and a proud USA citizen. The Mexican idiot you shoed in your show this evening, saying all people in our country, citizens, illegals an visitors should be allowed to vote, should be sent back to his s…h. — Roberto Otanez (@OtanezRoberto) March 30, 2018

#tucker treating illegal aliens like citizens who should vote is like treating a bank robber like a customer making a withdrawal. LOL. Dems have gone way past their sell by date. Voters need to take a stand. @realDonaldTrump @seanhannity @LouDobbs @TheFive — Bill Sadowski (@BillSadowski) March 30, 2018

^^^^

BINGO.

HEY ET'S sister is on TUCKER CARLSON #CathyAreu pic.twitter.com/Th98cqpSx7 — Tony Ruiz Sr. (@TonyRuizSr1) March 30, 2018

ET phone home!

#Tucker

So,… what is any advantage of “citizenship”? Voting is the primary “ADVANTAGE” of being a CITIZEN!! Good grief! Do we have brain-eating microorganisms at work in this great Nation??? — Gary S. Youngling (@gyoungling) March 30, 2018

#Tucker Looney Liberals night on Tucker. Grab a cocktail or better yet grab the whole fifth — Mary Hoyt (@chasin_dwight) March 30, 2018

Grab the booze. You’re going to need it.