Georgia State Rep. Erica Thomas (D) joined Tucker Carlson to talk about the March For Our Lives movement and what gun control advocates are pushing for. Thomas spent most of her time talking about banning assault weapons, although she backpedaled when Carlson asked her why she voted yes on a bill that would disarm Georgians.

Of course, pro-gun advocates wasted no time slamming Thomas and her lack of firearms knowledge.

Gun control advocates are quick to throw around terms like “assault rifle” or “assault weapon” and they can’t even define what those weapons look like.

Or she truly believes what she’s saying.

Translation: a gun goes pew pew when you pull the trigger.

Is she lying or is she uneducated?

Things that make you go, “hmm.”

BAM.

How quickly they forget.

OH NO! THE BIG SCARY GUN!

Liberals don’t like talking about Chicago and Baltimore because they would have to admit that their leadership SUCKS. And that gun control does not work.

MIC DROP.

