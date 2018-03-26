March for Our Lives organizer David Hogg has become the brunt of Twitter jokes lately. The best one that has taken place over the last 24 to 48 hours? Videos that are made to look like he’s dancing.

You guys just need to dance it out. Take this energy to Prom 2018. pic.twitter.com/Aial96863l — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) March 26, 2018

He’ll have the BEST prom moves.

Omg I ❤️ you — Mellific (@Mel_lific) March 26, 2018

He’s like 30 years out of style. Lol. — ✝️Lee✝️ (@ElfindaleLane) March 26, 2018

You know what they say…ever 20 years a fashion style comes back.

I took a bite of my food at the beginning of your video and ended up having to spit it out. 😂 This was amazing. — Ana-da-fé (@TheSleepyRebel) March 26, 2018

STAYIN’ ALIVE! STAYIN’ ALIVE! — 2A-Jetphixr JOIN NRA (@Jetphixr) March 26, 2018

Ah! Ah! Ah! Ah! Stayin aliveeeeeee!

Now THOSE are some moves.

This is just so so stupid… and yet, I cannot stop laughing. Well done. — Rafa (@Rafa_Leia) March 26, 2018

Twitter is home to stupid, funny memes and videos. You’re in good company.

Sadly, he practiced that move in front of the mirror for hours until he got it just right. — Charles Calthrop (@CopeWithTrump) March 26, 2018

Looks like he did something right (for once).

I am totally with him we need to bring disco back….Dont we? pic.twitter.com/MUf54HxO5i — Sol (@solentgreenis) March 25, 2018

Disco is something everyone can agree on.

This made my day. Absolutely hysterical!! — TXIndependent1836 (@TXIndepndnt1836) March 25, 2018

Love it Sol !!

LMAO !!! pic.twitter.com/uZ6Lp3JDaj — Paul theConservative (@PaulConservativ) March 26, 2018

Makes you want to get up and dance.

Ohhh. Who sees the resemblance?!

That disco ball is EVERYTHING.

Someone already pointed out he doesn't have a job and can't dance. <Where's the disco ball?> pic.twitter.com/q4pzhvQ229 — Gordon Gillespy (@GordonfromAZ) March 26, 2018

Let’s see how long it takes for “the Hogg” to become a dance move.