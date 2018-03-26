There are multiple areas where suspicious packages have been received. It looks as though the first suspicious package was delivered to Rep. Carol Shea-Porter’s (D-NH) Dover office. Agencies in both Dover, NH and in Washington, D.C. are investigating.
Suspicious packages were also delivered to the National Defense University on Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. around 8:30 a.m. The FBI, Secret Service, Hazmat and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit responded to the scene, FOX 5 reported.
BREAKING: Multiple agencies in the DC area reported receiving suspicious packages at their locations. All deemed safe and in FBI custody.
Suspicious packages at DC-area Army bases investigated, rendered safe, officials say https://t.co/abPq6m2pTF #fox5dc
Suspicious package investigations ongoing at Ft. McNair, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling & Ft. Belvoir. Working to get more info. https://t.co/gn08XnD05k
#BREAKING: Local, federal police investigating suspicious package sent to @RepSheaPorter’s Dover, #NH office.
Police say procedures were followed and no one became sick or injured as a result. Police are not saying what the package was or what was in it.
#BREAKING Dover #NH and U.S. Capitol Police investigating after suspicious package was delivered to Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter's district office in Dover. Police say no member of office staff injured or sickened. @UnionLeader
Suspicious package delivered to #Carol_Shea_Porter office in #Dover #police investigating @FostersDailyDem @seacoastonline pic.twitter.com/Vt27KyD1e0
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.