There are multiple areas where suspicious packages have been received. It looks as though the first suspicious package was delivered to Rep. Carol Shea-Porter’s (D-NH) Dover office. Agencies in both Dover, NH and in Washington, D.C. are investigating.

Suspicious packages were also delivered to the National Defense University on Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. around 8:30 a.m. The FBI, Secret Service, Hazmat and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit responded to the scene, FOX 5 reported.

BREAKING: Multiple agencies in the DC area reported receiving suspicious packages at their locations. All deemed safe and in FBI custody. — Alison Starling (@AlisonStarling7) March 26, 2018

Suspicious packages at DC-area Army bases investigated, rendered safe, officials say https://t.co/abPq6m2pTF #fox5dc — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) March 26, 2018

Suspicious package investigations ongoing at Ft. McNair, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling & Ft. Belvoir. Working to get more info. https://t.co/gn08XnD05k — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) March 26, 2018

Police say procedures were followed and no one became sick or injured as a result. Police are not saying what the package was or what was in it. — David Charns WMTW (@DavidWMTW) March 26, 2018

#BREAKING Dover #NH and U.S. Capitol Police investigating after suspicious package was delivered to Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter's district office in Dover. Police say no member of office staff injured or sickened. @UnionLeader — Jason Schreiber (@Schreibernews) March 26, 2018

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.