There are multiple areas where suspicious packages have been received. It looks as though the first suspicious package was delivered to Rep. Carol Shea-Porter’s (D-NH) Dover office. Agencies in both Dover, NH and in Washington, D.C. are investigating.

Suspicious packages were also delivered to the National Defense University on Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. around 8:30 a.m. The FBI, Secret Service, Hazmat and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit responded to the scene, FOX 5 reported.

Trending

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes in.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Armybreaking newsCarol Shea-PorterFBIRep. Carol Shea-Portersuspicious package