We all know that liberals love to be vulgar. After all, look at what their new “logo” has become: the bright pink p*ssy hats.

Rosie O’Donnell opened up a can of worms when she tweeted a pretty disgusting group of pictures labeling President Donald Trump a sociopath.

And, in typical liberal fashion, followers quickly became crude and disgusting.

Wow. So. Flipping. Clever.

Pretty disrespectful to the President.

Do you have the cheese Doritos too?

Doubt people are thinking of “60 Minutes” when “Walking Dead” is on around the same time.

Um…how do you figure?

Disgusting. What happened to traditional, non-sexual, snacks, like popcorn and soda?

