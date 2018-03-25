We all know that liberals love to be vulgar. After all, look at what their new “logo” has become: the bright pink p*ssy hats.
Rosie O’Donnell opened up a can of worms when she tweeted a pretty disgusting group of pictures labeling President Donald Trump a sociopath.
tonight on #60minutes #hisESSENCE #STORMY pic.twitter.com/VI0p55qe6g
— ROSIE (@Rosie) March 25, 2018
And, in typical liberal fashion, followers quickly became crude and disgusting.
FACTS LEAKED STORMY DANIELS PIC'S OH BOOOOOY SOMEBODY IS IN TROUBLE!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/79i3SasShJ
— Joey (@JoeyJoeyDee) March 25, 2018
Wow. So. Flipping. Clever.
@StormyDaniels talks —
& tells ALL. pic.twitter.com/83X0b9pXSt
— Rob Klint (@1RobKlint) March 25, 2018
Pretty disrespectful to the President.
Popcorn and profanities' at the ready 😊🍿
— sica (@Winterishere974) March 25, 2018
Do you have the cheese Doritos too?
The GOP say that they could care less if he screwed her or not…let’s see what the ratings for tonight’s @60Minutes is… I bet they don’t miss a second !!
— Michelle Wilkins (@michelleberonja) March 25, 2018
Doubt people are thinking of “60 Minutes” when “Walking Dead” is on around the same time.
— kim stanley (@kimstanley1981) March 25, 2018
and…. pic.twitter.com/y8qlYw7agq
— LuLu Roche (@LuLuRoche) March 25, 2018
Um…how do you figure?
NICE art work!!!!! (should be worth a lot too!!)
— #TheBuildingofaBetterWorld (@su_z_t) March 25, 2018
TV food snacks will include little weenies and tacos. 😂😂😂😂
— 🧚🏻♀️LindaLewis RN (@Ellelque) March 25, 2018
Disgusting. What happened to traditional, non-sexual, snacks, like popcorn and soda?