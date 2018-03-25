Yesterday, during the March For Our Lives rallies, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) made a statement about the importance of both the First and Second Amendment. While he encouraged those who want gun bans to exercise their right to march, he wanted people to know that in order for gun laws to change the left and right must come together and find common ground.

And, of course, Hollywood liberals weren’t going to let his comments slip on by.

“Common sense gun reform” means an outright gun ban, especially when anti-gunners say things like “ban all semi-automatics.”

Also, just because Rubio received NRA contributions does not mean he’s an NRA employee. It means he’s a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and the NRA recognizes him for his pro-gun stance.

Not exactly, Chris.

