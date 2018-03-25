Yesterday, during the March For Our Lives rallies, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) made a statement about the importance of both the First and Second Amendment. While he encouraged those who want gun bans to exercise their right to march, he wanted people to know that in order for gun laws to change the left and right must come together and find common ground.

Today many are peacefully exercising their #1A right to march for gun ban. Many support gun ban. But many others see it as infringement of #2A that won’t prevent shootings. Protest is good way of making a point,but making a change will require both sides finding common ground — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 24, 2018

And, of course, Hollywood liberals weren’t going to let his comments slip on by.

Keep saying “ban” when you know they are simply asking 4reform that BY FAR most Americans want — in fact, by far, most NRA MEMBERS want. U R being a good NRA employee by keeping us divided by perpetuating “ban”. Come on, Marco, you’re better than this. Re-evaluate ur life. https://t.co/oO5O8xEc93 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 25, 2018

“Common sense gun reform” means an outright gun ban, especially when anti-gunners say things like “ban all semi-automatics.”

Also, just because Rubio received NRA contributions does not mean he’s an NRA employee. It means he’s a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and the NRA recognizes him for his pro-gun stance.

Not exactly, Chris.