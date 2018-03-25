During yesterday’s March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., a gun control advocate attempted to warn those on her side about James O’Keefe for (gasp) making undercover videos that expose people and their ulterior motives.

The problem? O’Keefe had already been to the rally…and interviewed people.His response to the tweet warning was utter perfection:

You know that burn has GOT to sting.

At least O’Keefe’s followers (and the conservative movement as a whole) got an awesome laugh out of the exchange.

HAHAHA!!! Nice. “Smear his targets”?? They’re doing that to themselves — Jamaen Hallford (@jamaenhallford) March 25, 2018

Can't wait to see this. 😂 — michael (@DEMichaelCleary) March 25, 2018

Along with the rest of America.

LOL BWAHAHAHHAHHAHAH YOU ARE THE MAN OKEEFE! LOL — @CaiSpiracy (@CharlesIrvin23) March 25, 2018

>ask for an ID to have an interview with someone

>don't ask for an ID to have someone cast their ballot

I don't understand. — The Average Gatsby (@verageGatsby) March 25, 2018

Apparently media interviews should be more protected than the ballot box. Makes no sense.

You are smarter and faster than them! — Maya Varma (@swargcoming) March 25, 2018

HA HA In other words don’t let anyone outside your group know the truth. This is so self condemning. You expose yourself for what you really are with your own words. Hilarious! — Dave King (@kingdr360) March 25, 2018

O’Keefe doesn’t put words into their mouths. He asks them questions, they answer and he exposes those answers. Nothing wrong with that.

I think his "targets" smear themselves, thankyouverymuch. — Thomas Porter (@tomporter12345) March 25, 2018

Touche.

Translation: People look out for media that will portray you for exactly who you are”….can’t have that can we? — James Hilario (@Jameshilario7) March 25, 2018

Translation 2.0: AHHHH! The media will ACTUALLY portray us how we really are! Run and hide!

How is he smearing them? He's exposing them!

He asks questions, they answer them.

Unbelievable. — Tystick (@tyst1ck) March 25, 2018

If you're afraid to share your opinion with the "wrong" person, obviously you are too afraid to stand by your convictions or are not confident enough in what you are saying. — T (@myprivateacct1) March 25, 2018

BINGO.

Sorry. Nobody cares about this pathetic little troll's pathetic, selectively edited, out-of-context ambush videos. — Brian England (@blengland) March 25, 2018

Yet you took the time to reply to his tweet. Sure showing how much you care there, buddy.