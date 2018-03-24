One of the funniest things to come out of the March For Our Lives protests? A lone counter-protester who has seriously TRIGGERED liberals on social media.

The saddest part of this whole fiasco? Her sign is to the media telling them to quit silencing Kyle Kashuv, the pro-Second Amendment Parkland survivor.

Found Katherine in front of the White House earlier. She told me she’s here supporting conservative Parkland student @KyleKashuv who she feels hasn’t been given a voice. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/SpRRCMM5mz — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) March 24, 2018

Given a voice? He was given a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office lol — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 24, 2018

And how many cable news networks have refused to have Kashuv on? They’ll have David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez on 24/7 but they won’t have Kashuv on once. Doubt that’s a coincidence.

He has a Twitter account, has appeared at the White House and has been on Fox News. No one is silencing him. He is just not getting as much attention as other Parkland kids, because they are advocating for change and he is defending the status quo. He sounds like any NRA shill. — Luna La Resistor (@luv2shop4mybaby) March 24, 2018

LOL.

So because Kashuv believes in protecting the Second Amendment he’s now a shill for the NRA? Can’t you liberals come up with some new talking points?

Also, if you look at the media attention Kashuv has received, it’s been predominantly from conservative media. Other networks *cough* CNN *cough* have refused to have him on.

I am curious why you indicate she is there to support

CONSERVATIVE Parkland student… I don't see where you call the marchers liberals or Democrats But it would be accurate if you did as is revealed by you labeling her supposedly in support of conservative student @KyleKashuv — Bob Darrah (@Bob4Right) March 24, 2018

Where the hell have you been? Have you NOT seen who is backing the March For Our Lives rallies? Democrats. Anti-gun groups.

This is not a partisan issue. I’m sure he has a job with the NRA, they’re excellent at amplify the voices of those holding minority positions. — Diane (@dianesamiam) March 24, 2018

You’re right, this isn’t a partisan issue. But look at who has hijacked this movement: the Democrats and the gun control lobby. Shocker.

How is a kid who has been to the White House and has the ear of the President being silenced? — Bad John Brown (@BadJohnBrown) March 24, 2018

He’s being silenced by the leftist media.