One of the funniest things to come out of the March For Our Lives protests? A lone counter-protester who has seriously TRIGGERED liberals on social media.

The saddest part of this whole fiasco? Her sign is to the media telling them to quit silencing Kyle Kashuv, the pro-Second Amendment Parkland survivor.

And how many cable news networks have refused to have Kashuv on? They’ll have David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez on 24/7 but they won’t have Kashuv on once. Doubt that’s a coincidence.

Trending

LOL.

So because Kashuv believes in protecting the Second Amendment he’s now a shill for the NRA? Can’t you liberals come up with some new talking points?

Also, if you look at the media attention Kashuv has received, it’s been predominantly from conservative media. Other networks *cough* CNN *cough* have refused to have him on.

Where the hell have you been? Have you NOT seen who is backing the March For Our Lives rallies? Democrats. Anti-gun groups.

You’re right, this isn’t a partisan issue. But look at who has hijacked this movement: the Democrats and the gun control lobby. Shocker.

He’s being silenced by the leftist media.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MarchForOurLivesgun controlgun control debateKyle KashuvNRAParklandPro-gunpro-second amendmentSecond Amendment