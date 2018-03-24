With the March For Our Lives protests in full swing across the country, the Broward County Sheriff’s Department sent out the most ironic tweet of the day:

Such an ironic statement from an agency that seriously failed its people.

Oh, so sleeping on the job is a no-go?

Trending

Translation: ENGAGE A SHOOTER!

Doubt that’s how the citizens want to be “protected” in the future.

Totally. Nothing is better than “Broward’s Cowards.”

Naw. They’re acting like nothing happened.

They want to act like they had NO part in the problem when they had a MAJOR part in the shooting.

This tweet is a horrible PR move.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #MarchForOurLivesbroward county sheriffBroward SheriffMarjory Stoneman Douglas High SchoolParklandScott IsraelSheriff Scott Israel