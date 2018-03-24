With the March For Our Lives protests in full swing across the country, the Broward County Sheriff’s Department sent out the most ironic tweet of the day:

The safety of students, families, and supporters participating in today’s #MarchForOurLives is our highest priority. BSO officers are onsite patrolling today’s march in Broward County. We join today’s marchers with a shared goal of keeping our schools and communities safe. pic.twitter.com/S37N7t4lAW — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 24, 2018

Such an ironic statement from an agency that seriously failed its people.

Don’t fall asleep — Reichtous Victory (@dskech12) March 24, 2018

Oh, so sleeping on the job is a no-go?

Much better than "Standing back at least 500 feet!" Remember to remind people Nikolas Cruz has six straight minutes to shoot up the High School, while your people were literally standing outside. Now our 2nd Amendment is under fire for *YOUR* mistakes.

WE WILL NEVER FORGET. — Drive Better Miami (@DriveBetterMIA) March 24, 2018

Translation: ENGAGE A SHOOTER!

that takes the cake. while you officers stood outside while they were being murdered. #FireSheriffIsrael #BrowardCowards — Native Kitten (@nativekittens) March 24, 2018

Doubt that’s how the citizens want to be “protected” in the future.

Well I am sure this makes them all feel safer!!!! — Scott A. Proctor (@SAPTCLLC) March 24, 2018

Totally. Nothing is better than “Broward’s Cowards.”

I hope you are out there apologising for your incompetence . — AR-4000 "Shoot-o-matic" (@Short_Field) March 24, 2018

Naw. They’re acting like nothing happened.

But you didn’t go in.

Until the coast was clear.

Priority?? Say what? — FrankieJ (@FrankieJRMD) March 24, 2018

So what you’re saying is BSO officers are sleeping in their vehicles or hiding behind bushes while CSPD is patrolling the march? The inaction of Sheriff Israel and the BSO lead to the MSD shooting and you act like you’re apart of the solution… #ScottIsraelResignNow — Mario Martinez (@marmar8792) March 24, 2018

They want to act like they had NO part in the problem when they had a MAJOR part in the shooting.

shouldn't you be seeking cover to assess the situation first? — Banana Popcorn (@bananapopcorn) March 24, 2018

This tweet is a horrible PR move.