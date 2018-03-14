Earlier this morning, singer Kaya Jones decided to address gun control advocates who continually blame the gun for mass shootings. In Jones’ must-read Twitter thread, the singer explains why the Second Amendment is important and why each American has a right to defend his or herself.

Trending

As the saying goes, “I’d rather be judged by twelve than carried by six.”

If they want to commit a crime and they will do anything in their power to get their hand on a weapon. Guns aren’t the only way. There’s knives, axes, machetes,

BAM.

‘Nuff said.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #2agun controlgunsKaya JonesNational Walkout DaySecond Amendmentwar on guns