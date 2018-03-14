Earlier this morning, singer Kaya Jones decided to address gun control advocates who continually blame the gun for mass shootings. In Jones’ must-read Twitter thread, the singer explains why the Second Amendment is important and why each American has a right to defend his or herself.

They have their right to walk out & I have my right to bear arms. I’m not giving up my rights because a crazy man killed people.I’m holding on right to my rights so if a crazy man tries to kill me he’s got another thing coming. It’s called freedom. #2ADefenders #2A #2ndAmendment https://t.co/PVixWl3wTU — KAYA (@KayaJones) March 14, 2018

This whole walk out on guns is a joke. You realize that in order to protect kids we need guns. The signs that read protect kids not guns are so unaware. You need a gun to fight a gun. It’s not a want it’s a fact. And it’s my right to be able to protect myself. #ItsCalledFreedom — KAYA (@KayaJones) March 14, 2018

Stop attacking the weapon. Remember there’s a brain and a body behind each choice. You can use a hammer as a weapon. What’s a weapon? Anything between you and whoever you want to harm. You are trained this is fighting classes. Anything is a weapon. A gun is just a faster one. — KAYA (@KayaJones) March 14, 2018

If you’ve ever been attacked in your life and didn’t want to learn everything about attackers or weapons you are being foolish. It’s therapeutic and empowering to know how to fight back. It’s better to have, and not need, than to need, and not have. #ItsCalledFreedom — KAYA (@KayaJones) March 14, 2018

As the saying goes, “I’d rather be judged by twelve than carried by six.”

Bad people kill people. Bad people use whatever they fancy to inflict harm. Bad people. Now don’t punish good people who want to protect themselves for the actions of Bad people. Guns don’t kill people, people kill people and just happen to use a gun. pic.twitter.com/QfnZvRP3VK — KAYA (@KayaJones) March 14, 2018

If they want to commit a crime and they will do anything in their power to get their hand on a weapon. Guns aren’t the only way. There’s knives, axes, machetes,

Guns don’t kill people, people kill people and just happen to use a gun. — KAYA (@KayaJones) March 14, 2018

Jim Jones used fear and words to influence 900 people to kill themselves drinking Koolaid, Adolph Hitler used words to influence millions to create genocide. How powerful the mind is. But hey the wars on guns. — KAYA (@KayaJones) March 14, 2018

Seems the youth agrees with these killers. Sorry we don’t and won’t stop fighting your crazy gun marches against our freedoms. We want freedom. We are the real freedom fighters. #freedom #2ndAmendmentRights #2Amendment pic.twitter.com/u3WWzpL5AN — KAYA (@KayaJones) March 14, 2018

