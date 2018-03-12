Reports are coming in about a man who stole a special police officer’s gun in Washington, D.C.

The officer allegedly confronted the suspect who had stolen Tide from a grocery store. The officer’s gun fell out of its holster and onto the ground, at which point the suspect took it and ran off.

Special police officers are privately commissioned officers who are authorized to carry a firearm and have full arresting powers.

.@DCPoliceDept searching for man who stole a gun from a special police officer. Huge police presence including K-9 units at Benning Rd McDonald’s right now @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/DIJbBCh8zk — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) March 13, 2018

Search continues after man stole gun from SPO in NE pic.twitter.com/5gN164aIXV — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) March 13, 2018

DEVELOPING: DC Police still on scene with helo and K9, looking for suspect who stole a Special Police (security) officer's weapon. Told officer gave brief chase, man last scene in ally near Gales Pl. NE pic.twitter.com/uUKE1BYfko — Van Applegate (@vbagate) March 13, 2018

Man who witnessed the chase tells @LindsayAWatts Special Police officer was able to give @DCPoliceDept details about where suspect went. Police looking at area video surveillance. pic.twitter.com/ddHxabJ3jR — Van Applegate (@vbagate) March 13, 2018

Update: Man who stole weapon from from Special Police was involved in an altercation with the officer at Safeway who conferonted him while he was shoplifting Tide. Gun allegedly dropped from holster and was picked up by suspect who fled. — Van Applegate (@vbagate) March 13, 2018

Suspect was chased by special police until he entered this dark driveway where he was lost. Scene clearing. No suspect in custody at this time. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/vDw4dIx2AA — Van Applegate (@vbagate) March 13, 2018

This is a breaking news story. As more information comes in, we will update you.