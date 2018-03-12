Reports are coming in about a man who stole a special police officer’s gun in Washington, D.C.

The officer allegedly confronted the suspect who had stolen Tide from a grocery store. The officer’s gun fell out of its holster and onto the ground, at which point the suspect took it and ran off.

Special police officers are privately commissioned officers who are authorized to carry a firearm and have full arresting powers.

