Students for Trump Chairman Ryan Fournier found a video of a liberal having a meltdown during what looks to be a pro-Trump rally.

The video speaks for itself. Prepare for a chuckle.

This is why Donald Trump is your President. Liberal tolerance at its finest. pic.twitter.com/9HADIFQcAR — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) March 11, 2018

And here we have a rare look at a liberal having an exorcism. https://t.co/BMgVr14LIZ — Alex On-Air (@yoalexrapz) March 11, 2018

That’s definitely an understatement.

πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ liberal protestors are the best protestors — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) March 11, 2018

Because conservative protestors don’t get that crazy.

that woman woman votes and breeds — juniormint (@johnstrawa1) March 11, 2018

Scary thought, isn’t it?

She might vote but I don’t think even a beta male would tap that — back to just cindy (@CindyMunz) March 11, 2018

She deserves the “Snowflake of the Year” award. Sad part? We’re only in mid-March.

Oh Dear; someone needs a nappy-pooh. — Sarge415 (@Sarge415) March 11, 2018

And a pacifier.

She must have ran out of her medications. I am convinced that all liberals are on some sort of psychological medication. — John Shirley (@johnshirley855) March 11, 2018

How could any American toddler not relate to that fine articulation of thought? / — Benson (@bens_hick) March 11, 2018

Terrible twos? Naw. More like terrible twenties.

Someone should nominate that poor girl for "What Not to Wear". Her screaming bird flip could be taken a lot more seriously. — Deborah Lester (@Deborah10936384) March 11, 2018

With Donald Trump as her president, her fashion statement is probably the least of her concerns.

Maybe shes on her period ? pic.twitter.com/tWbNahWp3O — CArol Sowerby (@CArolSowerby4) March 11, 2018

Millions of other women have periods every month and how often do you see something like this in real life?

They should have another and calm down.πŸ‘‡πŸ‘‡πŸ‘‡ pic.twitter.com/2kUWPT7now — Rick McGachey πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ (@RMcGachey) March 12, 2018

Ahh. Tide. The new OTC version of Xanax.