Students for Trump Chairman Ryan Fournier found a video of a liberal having a meltdown during what looks to be a pro-Trump rally.
The video speaks for itself. Prepare for a chuckle.
This is why Donald Trump is your President. Liberal tolerance at its finest. pic.twitter.com/9HADIFQcAR
— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) March 11, 2018
And here we have a rare look at a liberal having an exorcism. https://t.co/BMgVr14LIZ
— Alex On-Air (@yoalexrapz) March 11, 2018
That’s definitely an understatement.
😂😂😂 liberal protestors are the best protestors
— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) March 11, 2018
Because conservative protestors don’t get that crazy.
that woman woman votes and breeds
— juniormint (@johnstrawa1) March 11, 2018
Scary thought, isn’t it?
She might vote but I don’t think even a beta male would tap that
— back to just cindy (@CindyMunz) March 11, 2018
— Devon McCann (@DevonMcCann1) March 11, 2018
She deserves the “Snowflake of the Year” award. Sad part? We’re only in mid-March.
Oh Dear; someone needs a nappy-pooh.
— Sarge415 (@Sarge415) March 11, 2018
And a pacifier.
She must have ran out of her medications. I am convinced that all liberals are on some sort of psychological medication.
— John Shirley (@johnshirley855) March 11, 2018
How could any American toddler not relate to that fine articulation of thought? /
— Benson (@bens_hick) March 11, 2018
Terrible twos? Naw. More like terrible twenties.
Someone should nominate that poor girl for "What Not to Wear". Her screaming bird flip could be taken a lot more seriously.
— Deborah Lester (@Deborah10936384) March 11, 2018
With Donald Trump as her president, her fashion statement is probably the least of her concerns.
Maybe shes on her period ? pic.twitter.com/tWbNahWp3O
— CArol Sowerby (@CArolSowerby4) March 11, 2018
Millions of other women have periods every month and how often do you see something like this in real life?
They should have another and calm down.👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/2kUWPT7now
— Rick McGachey 🇺🇸 (@RMcGachey) March 12, 2018
Ahh. Tide. The new OTC version of Xanax.