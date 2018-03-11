Students for Trump Chairman Ryan Fournier found a video of a liberal having a meltdown during what looks to be a pro-Trump rally.

The video speaks for itself. Prepare for a chuckle.

This is why Donald Trump is your President. Liberal tolerance at its finest. pic.twitter.com/9HADIFQcAR — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) March 11, 2018

And here we have a rare look at a liberal having an exorcism. https://t.co/BMgVr14LIZ — Alex On-Air (@yoalexrapz) March 11, 2018

That’s definitely an understatement.

😂😂😂 liberal protestors are the best protestors — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) March 11, 2018

Because conservative protestors don’t get that crazy.

that woman woman votes and breeds — juniormint (@johnstrawa1) March 11, 2018

Scary thought, isn’t it?

She might vote but I don’t think even a beta male would tap that — back to just cindy (@CindyMunz) March 11, 2018

She deserves the “Snowflake of the Year” award. Sad part? We’re only in mid-March.

Oh Dear; someone needs a nappy-pooh. — Sarge415 (@Sarge415) March 11, 2018

And a pacifier.

She must have ran out of her medications. I am convinced that all liberals are on some sort of psychological medication. — John Shirley (@johnshirley855) March 11, 2018

How could any American toddler not relate to that fine articulation of thought? / — Benson (@bens_hick) March 11, 2018

Terrible twos? Naw. More like terrible twenties.

Someone should nominate that poor girl for "What Not to Wear". Her screaming bird flip could be taken a lot more seriously. — Deborah Lester (@Deborah10936384) March 11, 2018

With Donald Trump as her president, her fashion statement is probably the least of her concerns.

Maybe shes on her period ? pic.twitter.com/tWbNahWp3O — CArol Sowerby (@CArolSowerby4) March 11, 2018

Millions of other women have periods every month and how often do you see something like this in real life?

They should have another and calm down.👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/2kUWPT7now — Rick McGachey 🇺🇸 (@RMcGachey) March 12, 2018

Ahh. Tide. The new OTC version of Xanax.