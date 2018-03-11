This is such a crazy story that it almost doesn’t even seem to be real, but rest assured, it is.

Chicago is now touting their ability to allow prisoners to vote while incarcerated.

The icing on the cake? 94 percent of the inmates at the jail are eligible to vote, according to those who organized the voting process.

And how many taxpayer dollars were used for this? Oh, that’s right. Too many.

Welcome to America, where illegal immigrants AND prisoners have the right to vote.

Trending

That’s too much to ask for, Michael.

Appears to be.

BAM.

At least that’s what we’re told.

Sadly, Chicago has become the very statistic of why Democratic laws and principles just do not work.

Wouldn’t be all that surprising though, would it?

UGH. Don’t even joke about that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chicagocook county jailjailJesse JacksonVoting