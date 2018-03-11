This is such a crazy story that it almost doesn’t even seem to be real, but rest assured, it is.

Chicago is now touting their ability to allow prisoners to vote while incarcerated.

The icing on the cake? 94 percent of the inmates at the jail are eligible to vote, according to those who organized the voting process.

First jail-wide, in-person voting held at Cook County Jail https://t.co/hHKBqcsn5A pic.twitter.com/6DupAL9ssd — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) March 11, 2018

And how many taxpayer dollars were used for this? Oh, that’s right. Too many.

Wtf is this? Prisoners should have no right to vote nor have any say in anything…..or is that just me? — mjskull89 (@mjskalitzky) March 11, 2018

Welcome to America, where illegal immigrants AND prisoners have the right to vote.

@ABC7Chicago Which county official that is up for reelection approved this idea? I think it's a important part of the story and basic journalism. — Michael J (@MJ121970) March 11, 2018

That’s too much to ask for, Michael.

Dem constituency. — Hoppah (@glashoppah) March 11, 2018

Appears to be.

BAM.

Felons lose the privilege of voting. — good americangirl (@gowdygirl1) March 11, 2018

At least that’s what we’re told.

Chicago was once beautiful, now a Democrat cesspool of corruption! 🐍 — DemExit Bernie Bot (@jetrotter) March 11, 2018

Sadly, Chicago has become the very statistic of why Democratic laws and principles just do not work.

Democrats are targeting their base — Elwood (@Elevmn79) March 11, 2018

Reduced jail time if they vote the right way. Another form of pay to play. — MK (@MaryGra71518749) March 11, 2018

Wouldn’t be all that surprising though, would it?

Coming next: the Democrats will set up voting booths at all @ICEgov locations. — SecondContArmy (@SecondContArmy) March 11, 2018

UGH. Don’t even joke about that.