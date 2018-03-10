At 2 a.m. tomorrow morning, Americans will fast forward their clock ahead one hour. Monday will roll around and everyone will be grumpy because they lost an hour of sleep but remember — it’s for the greater good…of getting an extra hour of sunlight.

The Resurgent’s Erick Erickson, however, brought up the one question we all want to know the question to: why do we still have daylight savings time?

When will Congress finally have the courage to scrap daylight saving time? — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 10, 2018

Maybe next century?

My state, Arizona, leading the way! — Richard Wolfe (@RWurzburg) March 10, 2018

Seriously, that’s the BEST thing about Arizona. NO time changes.

Never. They think they are controlling when the Sun sets and rises. — Steve Chapman (@Chapman91935) March 10, 2018

In their minds, they control the universe. So yes, spot on.

After defunding Planned Parenthood? — Nate NickersOn (@NateNickers0n) March 10, 2018

That’s likely to happen before scrapping daylight savings time and even that is iffy.

How can we expect them to agree on truly meaningful things if they can’t agree on getting rid of something that’s been totally useless for almost a century?! — Pat (@patgotweet) March 10, 2018

You got a point there, Pat.

Why scrap it? So many of us want the extra daylight hour. Who loses by having that one hire of extra light!? — Jo Gallivan (@GallivanJo) March 10, 2018

Get up an hour earlier than and let the rest of America sleep in. Problem solved.

The world doesn’t revolve around you, you know, Jo.

It would require common sense, so never. — Corey Hager (@cdothager) March 10, 2018

The problem with common sense is it’s not so common.

I want it gone, too. I think it has a chance because it's the perfect, no real impact, empty gesture kind of thing our political class specializes in. — HungarianFalcon (@HungarianFalcon) March 10, 2018

Eh. You have more hope than the rest of us combined.