Fred Guttenberg, the father of Parkland shooting victim Jamie Guttenberg, was one of a handful of Parkland residents who met with Senate Democrats to talk about gun control.

During Guttenberg’s testimony, he mentioned Dana Loesch’s latest ad, “Your Time is Up,” to compare the NRA to a terrorist organization.

People were quick to give him kudos for what he said.

That’s ironic considering the Second Amendment is what helps keep us free. You can’t have the First Amendment without the Second.

LOLOLOL. Russian-supported? You keep drinkin’ that Kool-Aid.

Gun control advocates seem to forget that the NRA isn’t just one person or a small handful of people. The NRA is made up of 5 MILLION members…and we all vote.

Gun control advocates were quick to remind Mr. Guttenberg where his anger should be aimed.

Exactly. The FBI. The Sheriff’s Department. Local law enforcement. THEY failed you.

Basically.

