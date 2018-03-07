Fred Guttenberg, the father of Parkland shooting victim Jamie Guttenberg, was one of a handful of Parkland residents who met with Senate Democrats to talk about gun control.

During Guttenberg’s testimony, he mentioned Dana Loesch’s latest ad, “Your Time is Up,” to compare the NRA to a terrorist organization.

Father of Parkland victim slams NRA videos: "If this was put out by a terrorist organization, we would be raising the terror threat level in this country. Why are we letting this lobby have anything to do with DC? I don't understand it!" pic.twitter.com/7tfYM8fAkU — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) March 7, 2018

NRA is a terrorist organization. Those who support it are enemies of a free state. — K Jackson (@KJackottawa) March 7, 2018

No real American understands why the Russia-supported @NRA has a say in our elections. They are more like a terrorist group than lobbyists and, from their heartless rhetoric and violent acts, belong in the slammer. — Tamworth the Pig (@realTamworth) March 7, 2018

You know what would be great? If a bunch of lawyers – whose children died tragically in these goddamn unnecessary shootings across the country – form a law association solely devoted the fighting the NRA. — Jerry Rikshaw (@JRikshaw) March 7, 2018

Gun control advocates were quick to remind Mr. Guttenberg where his anger should be aimed.

Oh tell him to get to work. He should aim his anger at the FBI and police who did absolutely nothing while being warned about that psycho. The NRA had nothing to do with it. — Martin M. (@timelord420420) March 7, 2018

So he's upset that group is working to uphold the 2nd amendment? Ok — The Amazing Lucas (@TheAmazngLucas) March 7, 2018

