Every year the Washington Press Club Foundation holds a dinner where members of the press and members of Congress can come together for a light-hearted evening.
Some of the jokes that were made were hilarious, while others gave you a slight chuckle.
.@SteveScalise “I want to personally thank cnn for my speedy recovery… when cnn is the only channel available at the hospital it’s amazing how quickly you can recover.” #wpcfdinner
— Stef W. Kight (@StefWKight) March 7, 2018
Pelosi mentions she’ll appear on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” before cracking, “Do you think Mike Pence is allowed to dine with a man in drag?” #wpcfdinner pic.twitter.com/PO0zmNlg3H
— Judy Kurtz (@JudyKurtz) March 7, 2018
Steve Scalise to Pelosi: “Nancy, it’s always great to break bread with you. I promise next time not to leave so many crumbs.” #wpcfdinner pic.twitter.com/9oIToYc8Qi
— Judy Kurtz (@JudyKurtz) March 7, 2018
.@RosLehtinen quips that sometimes the legislative process is “as frozen as Nancy Pelosi’s face.” Adds (with Pelosi sitting right there): “Her happy and her angry face – they’re pretty similar.” #wpcfdinner pic.twitter.com/ejGvqwCqVu
— Judy Kurtz (@JudyKurtz) March 7, 2018
"Do you think Mike Pence is allowed to dine alone with a man in drag?" — @NancyPelosi at #wpcf dinner pic.twitter.com/p4VEh1zZCp
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 7, 2018
.@NancyPelosi: “Donald Trump doesn’t drink, which is funny because he really seems to like White Russians.” #wcpfdinner pic.twitter.com/u6UXfre7cM
— Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) March 7, 2018
.@ChrisCoons on Trump: “Once Don Jr. tells him just how bad prison is, we might finally see criminal justice reform.” #wpcfdinner pic.twitter.com/5NUpiChEEs
— Judy Kurtz (@JudyKurtz) March 7, 2018