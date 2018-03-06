Every year the Washington Press Club Foundation holds a dinner where members of the press and members of Congress can come together for a light-hearted evening.

Some of the jokes that were made were hilarious, while others gave you a slight chuckle.

.@SteveScalise “I want to personally thank cnn for my speedy recovery… when cnn is the only channel available at the hospital it’s amazing how quickly you can recover.” #wpcfdinner — Stef W. Kight (@StefWKight) March 7, 2018

Pelosi mentions she’ll appear on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” before cracking, “Do you think Mike Pence is allowed to dine with a man in drag?” #wpcfdinner pic.twitter.com/PO0zmNlg3H — Judy Kurtz (@JudyKurtz) March 7, 2018

Steve Scalise to Pelosi: “Nancy, it’s always great to break bread with you. I promise next time not to leave so many crumbs.” #wpcfdinner pic.twitter.com/9oIToYc8Qi — Judy Kurtz (@JudyKurtz) March 7, 2018

.@RosLehtinen quips that sometimes the legislative process is “as frozen as Nancy Pelosi’s face.” Adds (with Pelosi sitting right there): “Her happy and her angry face – they’re pretty similar.” #wpcfdinner pic.twitter.com/ejGvqwCqVu — Judy Kurtz (@JudyKurtz) March 7, 2018

"Do you think Mike Pence is allowed to dine alone with a man in drag?" — @NancyPelosi at #wpcf dinner pic.twitter.com/p4VEh1zZCp — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 7, 2018

.@NancyPelosi: “Donald Trump doesn’t drink, which is funny because he really seems to like White Russians.” #wcpfdinner pic.twitter.com/u6UXfre7cM — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) March 7, 2018