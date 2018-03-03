The Washington Post wrote an article about the Economic Policy Institute’s report talking about racism in America.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) wasted no time bringing up racism in America.

Report: No progress for African Americans on homeownership, unemployment and incarceration in 50 years https://t.co/vvju1oNBlu — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 26, 2018

A report released this week says there has been no progress for Black Americans on homeownership, unemployment, and incarceration in 50 years. This is a stark reminder that racial inequality is real in America. Until we confront that truth, we will not be able to make progress. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 3, 2018

Except EVERYTHING is deemed racist these days. If you look at someone the wrong way, it’s racist. If someone denies a sale to a customer, it’s racist.

Literally, everything is racist.

🇺🇸😘💕 Ok! Now you're on a track that We Can Support, because Our Lives are Unheard. I'm still taking my knee. BLM. — Tyrone G Johnson (@TyroneGJohnson1) March 3, 2018

What does taking a knee do other than cause your leg to cramp up and fall asleep?

A report released this week says more than ever, Americans want Kamala 2020 — Deven (@devdam1) March 3, 2018

Correction: Democrats want Kamala.

Just…no.

Kammie, government statics confirm the majority of Black Americans live, work, and are jailed while living in democrat controlled areas. That being fact, then it's fair to say that Democrats are the reason for this racial inequity. — John F. Hancock, (@ourvoteswin) March 3, 2018

Don’t you just LOVE how she omits that part?

When was the last time a Democrat ran Alabama or Mississippi? — Lama Bean has had ENOUGH (@ThatICnTellU) March 3, 2018

The discussion is regarding 'predominantly black neighborhoods', and you haven't a clue. Blacks make up less than 1/4 of Alabama's population. Macon county is largest county in Alabama, 85% black. Macon County has been Democrat controlled for 100 years. — John F. Hancock, (@ourvoteswin) March 3, 2018

Boom.

No. There is VERY MUCH race equality. That does not guarantee OUTCOME EQUALITY! It means everyone is given the same opportunity, you do with that opportunity what you wish. — Amber leigh (@Amberleigh1029) March 3, 2018

Equality of opportunity is what Martin Luther King Jr. fought for.

That's because in the last 50 years every major city has been under Democrat control. Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago are prime examples. High crime rates, low graduation rates, high single parent households. Trump was right. What do they have to lose voting Republican — chris milburn (@cmilburn586) March 3, 2018

Gee. And what do all of these areas have in common, Kamala? Oh. That’s right. Democratic leaders.

Right on sister! Systematic and institutional racism is alive and well in 21st century America to the detriment of us all. — Mark Kevin Duncan (@BigMarkD275) March 3, 2018

Maybe you should start by looking at your own party, Mark.

There can’t be progress until we stop blaming all the ills of the black community on white people. Have you considered the fact black single motherhood has gone from 20 to 70% over the same period? Or the fact that 6% of the population (black men) commit 50% of all violent crime? — Colonel, USAF, Retired 🇺🇸 (@TopFighterPilot) March 3, 2018

Spot on, Colonel.

More like until White America and the leaders of the global banking systems publicly admit there are many intentions to keep all Black and dark skinned people, everywhere, in economic destitution, they will continue to deny it and blame on those not in power. — Tech.Mind.Far (@BaruchObama) March 3, 2018

Believe it or not, white people aren’t out to get black people. Not every white person in America hates other races. Why is that so hard for you to believe?